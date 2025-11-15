TMH Staff Predictions for Miami-NC State

Sebastian Font, Co-Sports Editor

The Hurricanes are in “must-win” mode for the remainder of the regular season as they hope to keep their playoff dreams alive, but face a tricky set of opponents to close the year.

To start the three game stretch, Miami will take on the NC State Wolfpack in its final home game of the year.

The Wolfpack boast one of the more explosive offenses in the ACC, led by Florida native CJ Bailey. The 6-foot-7 sophomore quarterback has taken off this season, able to create big plays with both his legs and arm.

Therefore Miami must place an emphasis on containing Bailey, as well as getting an early lead.

UM will look to avoid the slow starts which have plagued the team over the past few weeks and control the game from start to finish.

Despite the two score spread, expect this one to be close — the turnover battle will be crucial in this one.

Final Score: Miami 30, NC State 21

Zach Cohen, Senior Staff Writer

In its last home game of the season, Miami will need to play fast and physical to get the job done.

Every game matters for the Hurricanes as they hope to stay in the race to make the college football playoff.

NC State’s quarterback, CJ Bailey is a dual threat quarterback. Miami will have to stop him from running, something they have done to other quarterbacks in previous games. Bailey will have some extra juice as he returns home to Miami.

Miami has to play poised offense and get down the field against a Wolfpack defense that gives up 30.56 points a game.

In the absence of Mark Fletcher Jr., look for Jordan Lyle and Marty Brown to step up in a big way for this crucial ACC matchup.

Final Score: Miami 33, NC State 30

Olivia Attalla, Contributing Writer

And just like that, the Miami Hurricanes last home game arrived in the blink of an eye.

After a strong performance last Saturday against Syracuse, Miami looks ready to take on NC State to keep its playoff hopes alive.

When speaking with UM running back Jordan Lyle earlier this week, he emphasized the importance of this game.

“We have no other options but to win,” said Lyle.

NC State’s offense is impressive, coming off a 48 point performance over then top-ten Georgia Tech. However, Miami’s defense is equipped with the tools needed to slow them down.

For the Hurricanes, quarterback Carson Beck must stay focused in the red zone and avoid costly interceptions. Miami must score early, and keep the game from drifting into a fourth quarter battle.

With the home-field advantage on their side, ’Canes fans can make a real difference in their last opportunity to cheer their team at home.

Expect a tight matchup that could come down to a field goal or a touchdown.

Final Score: Miami 33, NC State 27