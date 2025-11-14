Hurricanes WBB overwhelm FAU 79-46 as Miami rolls to 3–0 start

The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team dominated FAU 79-46 on a beautiful Thursday night at the Watsco Center.

Miami started off strong in the first quarter, with all eyes on Amarachi Kimpson, Ahnay Adams, and Ra’Shaya Kyle, who combined for 26 points on the night.

UM jumped to a 24-9 lead, in large part thanks to outrebounding the Owls 14-3 in the opening quarter.

Head coach Tricia Cullop was seen on the sideline pushing the team forward.

“Faster, faster.”

Starting the second quarter, FAU’s Michiyah Simmons and Grace Carstensen were able to step up, scoring 14 points and holding the Hurricanes to only 18.

Miami struggled to close the half, shooting a game-low 35 percent in the quarter, needing to dial back in for the second half.

In the third quarter, the Hurricanes were ready to get back in the action, as Meredith Tippner started the scoring by knocking down two free throws.

FAU wasn’t able to stop the Canes’ defensive efforts and only managed to score 12 points in the quarter.

The ’Canes forced 13 turnovers on the night, able to create fastbreak opportunities at will against the Owls.

Most of the third quarter featured the ’Canes rotation players while the starters rested, and the bench players held more than their own as they extended the lead.

Junior Guard Vittoria Blasigh shoots from three against FAU at Watsco on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 // Bella Ochoa – Staff Photographer

Miami carried its momentum in the fourth, extending the lead to over 30 points and coasted to its third win on the year.

In the postgame press conference, Kyle and Kimpson were asked if Miami’s size advantage proved key in its win.

“We used that to our advantage, and we also rebounded the ball really well,” said the ’Cane pair.

Miami outrebounded FAU 48-20 on the night, which allowed for second-chance opportunities and crushed the spirit of the Owls.

When Cullop was asked where she believes the team should be after three straight wins, she believed the team is on the right track.

“I think we are right where we need to be. We have so many new players and are trying to get them used to different situations,” Cullop said.

Next, the ’Canes (3-0) will go on the road to face Davidson and Iowa, hoping to continue their winning streak.