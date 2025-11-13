Update: Witness to car vandalism says perpetrators shot multiple rounds of paintballs

Two cars were vandalized on Walsh Avenue in front of Lakeside Village Lobby C on Saturday, Nov. 8, around 10 p.m.

According to Jaedon Cover, a Lakeside Village resident who witnessed the vandalism, a white car pulled up next to two black cars — which were parked in 15 minute curbside parking spots — and started shooting paintballs at one of the parked cars.

“We ran inside, and once they were done, they drove off into the Murphy Design Studio parking lot area,” Cover said. “When we came out, we saw that two cars were shot with paintballs.”

Cover said that a few minutes after initially shooting paintballs, the white car drove back to the curbside area of Lobby C to shoot more paintballs at the two cars.

“That night, they did it at least one time before I was there,” Cover said.

UMPD arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. to address the incident.

According to Sergeant Michelle Christensen, the public information officer for the city of Coral Gables, a report was filed with the Coral Gables Police Department. No comment was provided to The Hurricane as this is an open investigation.