Update: Witness to car vandalism says perpetrators shot multiple rounds of paintballs

By
Mel Tenkoff
-
A car parked curbside near Lakeside Lobby C on Sunday, November 9, after being vandalized with paintballs. Photo Credit: Mel Tenkoff.

Two cars were vandalized on Walsh Avenue in front of Lakeside Village Lobby C on Saturday, Nov. 8, around 10 p.m.

According to Jaedon Cover, a Lakeside Village resident who witnessed the vandalism, a white car pulled up next to two black cars — which were parked in 15 minute curbside parking spots — and started shooting paintballs at one of the parked cars.

“We ran inside, and once they were done, they drove off into the Murphy Design Studio parking lot area,” Cover said. “When we came out, we saw that two cars were shot with paintballs.”

Cover said that a few minutes after initially shooting paintballs, the white car drove back to the curbside area of Lobby C to shoot more paintballs at the two cars. 

“That night, they did it at least one time before I was there,” Cover said. 

UMPD arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. to address the incident.

According to Sergeant Michelle Christensen, the public information officer for the city of Coral Gables, a report was filed with the Coral Gables Police Department. No comment was provided to The Hurricane as this is an open investigation. 

Mel Tenkoff
Mel Tenkoff
Mel Tenkoff is a sophomore from Los Angeles, California, majoring in media management and mathematics. She joined The Hurricane as a staff writer and went on to serve as a news editor shortly after. As Managing Editor, Mel is excited to be working with such a passionate editorial team to report on what matters most to the U. Outside of the paper, she serves as a residential assistant, housing liaison for Student Government and associate producer for UMTV SportsDesk. If you can’t find her, she is probably too busy enjoying a sunny day in Miami.