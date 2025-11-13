UM will not charge $1,700 winter housing fee following student concerns

Lakeside Village and University Village residents will not be required to pay a fee of $1,700 for the Winter Intersession beginning Fall 2025. This would have been the first time students in UV and Lakeside would be required to pay for intersession housing.

On Tuesday Nov. 11, The Miami Hurricane received a tip from a student who wishes to remain unnamed notifying about the alleged new fee. The student called Housing and Residential Life that same day, and a representative confirmed that the fee would be required.

Multiple TMH reporters called HRL on Wednesday Nov. 12 for more information and received conflicting answers. One reporter who made contact with an HRL representative said she was told that a meeting was held to discuss the fee, and that the fee was not yet confirmed by administration. Another reporter said that she was told there would be no fee.

“At this time, nothing is changing. There will not be a $1,700 surcharge for students living in University Village and Lakeside Village during the winter break,” The University of Miami said in a statement.

Historically, Lakeside and UV residents have been granted free intersession housing during winter break if they submit the application on the housing portal before the Dec. 1 deadline. After the deadline, a fee of $250 would be applied.

The University of Miami runs on a delayed recruitment system. Work Week, a time for members of the sororities to prepare for recruitment, begins in early January. The fee would impact recruiters who lived on-campus.

Mia Garcia, a sophomore and sorority member living in Lakeside, requires intersession housing for Work Week. Garcia said the fee would have placed an unexpected financial burden on her

“Housing on campus is already expensive,” Garcia said. “[A fee] would make me rethink housing on campus in the following years.”