UM confirms no rise in HIV cases amid outbreak rumors

UM has confirmed that there have been no increases in HIV cases despite rumors of an outbreak on campus across social media.

In a statement to The Hurricane, the University said, “The University of Miami Student Health Services has not observed any increase in either HIV testing or positive results during the past year.”

The statement also notes, “Testing patterns have remained consistent with previous years, with no indication of an outbreak or campus cluster.”

While it is unclear how the rumor started, it picked up traction on YikYak where users were expressing concern about the potential outbreak. One comment read, “No cause what do you mean there’s an HIV outbreak…”

Another comment reads, “When I said I wanted the college experience I did not mean a full HIV outbreak.”

Regardless of an outbreak, it is important to get tested for STDs if sexually active. According to Stony Brook Medicine, those under the age of 25 and sexually active should be tested at least once a year.

Should any student feel the need to be tested, resources are available. Confidential HIV testing is available at Student Health Service Monday through Friday during hours of operation.