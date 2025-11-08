TMH Staff Predictions for Miami-Syracuse

Sebastian Font, Co-sports editor:

Miami has four games remaining this season, and they must win all four to even have a chance at the playoffs. With that being said, their fate is no longer in their hands, needing losses from teams ahead in the standings and a bit of chaos that only college football brings.

But the road begins on Saturday against Syracuse, a game which Miami absolutely needs to clean up their act.

Last week in their 26-20 loss to SMU, Miami racked up 12 penalties which completely debilitated the offense — that’s not how winning teams play football.

The ’Canes must clean up their penalties if they wish to have any success this season, especially pre-snap.

Miami will look to jump out to an early lead and not look back, utilizing the dynamic efforts of wide receivers Malachi Toney and Jojo Trader who combined for 151 receiving yards on 14 receptions.

In all likelihood, the ’Canes will take this game against a much weaker opponent, but keep an eye on how they do so — a clean day of football will go a long way for this reeling Hurricane side.

Final Score: Miami 38, Syracuse 10

Bella Armstrong, Contributing Writer:

It’s Homecoming in Coral Gables, and Miami has something to prove. After a road trip gone biblically wrong in Dallas, the Hurricanes didn’t just lose to SMU — they lost their swagger, their ranking, and a little bit of their pride. Relegated to No. 18 in the nation, this team is in dire need of a statement win, and Syracuse just happens to be the unfortunate rebound.

The Orange are coming to Hard Rock 3-6, still figuring out what kind of team they want to be. Miami, on the other hand, knows exactly who they are — a squad that let one bad Saturday hijack the narrative.

Expect the Hurricanes to take that personally.

Though Syracuse freshman cornerback Demetres Samuel Jr. is a legitimate threat, wide receiver Malachi Toney will silence the noise quickly. The Miami freshman has been one of the most dynamic and electrifying playmakers in college football this season.

This offense is fast and physical, too angry to let another game slip. Homecoming means packed stands, passionate alumni and plenty of noise — the perfect storm for Miami to reassert itself as a national threat and playoff contender. Syracuse will put up a polite fight, but they’ll be lucky to leave Hard Rock without scorch marks.

Because to reclaim their swagger, the Hurricanes need to remind everyone why you don’t poke the U.

Final Score: Miami 38, Syracuse 13

Anirudh Kannan, Contributing Writer:

After a heartbreaking overtime road loss against SMU, Miami will hope to rebound this weekend in their homecoming game against Syracuse.

The Orange are just 1-5 against fellow ACC opponents and 3-6 overall, but could play spoiler against a sputtering Hurricanes team that has lost two of their last three.

Despite these recent setbacks, the ‘Canes still have a tremendous amount of talent on both sides of the football, whether it be defensive gamewrecker Reuben Bain Jr. or freshman wonder Malachi Toney.

Miami will also be playing with their backs against the wall this weekend, as to have any chance at making the 2025 CFB playoffs, they will likely have to win out and have a number of external factors go their way.

If the Hurricanes want to make a late run to save their season, they must begin to play more disciplined and sound football. There’s not much to indicate that they can’t start this Saturday against the Orange.

FInal Score: Miami 35, Syracuse 17

Olivia Attalla, Contributing Writer:

Now at No.18 in the AP Poll, the Hurricanes are ready to bounce back after another tough loss against SMU in Dallas.

Despite how Carson Beck has been struggling the past few weeks which included throwing a crucial interception in the red zone during overtime, the main problem was the amount of penalties against Miami throughout the game.

In some positive news for the ’Canes, Malachi Toney has been nominated as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. The freshman wide receiver has been a game charger for the UM offense, and will continue to make a significant impact for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile Syracuse hasn’t had a good season at all, and their quarterback situation isn’t the best as for this game they will start Rickie Collins after Steve Angeli’s season ending injury.

It should be an easy win for the Hurricanes, but they shouldn’t underestimate the underdog.

Final Score: Miami 41, Syracuse 11