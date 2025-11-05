Top 5 sets at EDC Orlando 2025

From headliners to headbangers, EDC Orlando has it all. Check out these 5 must-see sets you won’t want to miss at EDC Orlando 2025.

5. Porter Robinson (Sunset DJ Set)

Friday, Nov. 7 from 5:26p.m. – 6:41p.m. at Kinetic Field stage

While Porter Robinson is far from an underground name, his sunset DJ set might end up being one of EDC Orlando’s most overlooked gems.

Known for his emotional, story-driven live shows, this rare festival DJ set offers a different side of Porter — less scripted, more fluid and deeply personal. Expect an ethereal mix of his own classics, nostalgic edits, and melodic cuts that perfectly match the fading light over Tinker Field.

It’s a moment of collective pause before the chaos of night.

4. DJ Snake

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 9:05p.m. – 10:20p.m. at Circuit Grounds stage

Few artists command a festival crowd like DJ Snake. With hits that span from “Turn Down for What” to “Taki Taki,” his sets bridge trap, house, reggaeton and everything in between. His mainstage performance promises controlled chaos — lasers, flames and global anthems that turn EDC into one massive party. Whether you’re a diehard fan or just there for the drops, this one’s built for everyone.

3. Cloonee

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 10:30p.m. – 12:00a.m. at Neon Garden stage

Cloonee has quietly built a cult following for his cheeky tech house sound and infectious stage presence. Mixing humor, groove and dance floor swagger, his sets balance underground credibility with mainstream appeal.

He’s the kind of DJ who can make a small stage feel like the main event.

2. Indira Paganotto

Sunday, Nov. 9 from 7:30p.m. – 9:00p.m. at Neon Garden stage

Indira Paganotto’s sound lives at the intersection of psychedelic trance and driving techno — fast, colorful and unpredictable.

The Spanish DJ has been building global buzz for her hypnotic performances, and her EDC debut promises to be one of the most immersive dance floor journeys of the weekend.

1. Dom Dolla

Sunday, Nov. 9 from 10:23p.m. – 11:48p.m. at Kinetic stage

Dom Dolla has become one of dance music’s most magnetic headliners — blending underground house grooves with the mass appeal of a mainstage act. Known for infectious tracks like “Saving Up” and “girl$,” his sets are high-energy, percussive, and impossible not to dance to.

Expect a finale filled with thick basslines, flashing strobes and that signature Dom Dolla grin as he closes out EDC in pure groove fashion.

EDC Orlando is known for its massive headliners and jaw-dropping production, the kind of moments that define a weekend under the Electric Sky.

But just beyond the mainstage lights lies the real magic: the artists pushing boundaries, experimenting with sound and creating memories for the fans who wander off the beaten path.

Whether it’s a sunrise techno marathon or a surprise drop from a rising local, these underrated sets remind us what makes EDC special. It’s not just about who you see, but the moments you stumble into along the way.