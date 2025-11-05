Difficult decisions: Homecoming versus EDC weekend

EDC Orlando returns this Nov. 7 through the 9 with three days of lights, bass, fireworks and pure energy at Tinker Field. For University of Miami students, it’s one of the most anticipated road trips of the semester.

Known for its massive stages, carnival rides and unmatched production, EDC transforms Orlando into a neon wonderland for ravers and dance music fans alike.

This year’s lineup brings some of the biggest names in electronic music, from global headliners to underground fan favorites. Expect sets from artists like Zedd, Tiësto, Knock2, Dom Dolla and Sara Landry, plus plenty of genre-blending moments.

For first-timers, EDC isn’t just about the music, it’s about the community, the costumes and the feeling of unity that defines the Electric Sky only at EDC.

But this year, the excitement comes with a catch — EDC Orlando overlaps directly with the University of Miami’s Homecoming weekend. The festival kicks off on Friday, Nov. 7, the same night as UM’s annual Hurricane Howl fireworks and boat burning, one of the school’s most cherished traditions.

The following day, Saturday, Nov. 8, marks the Homecoming football game at Hard Rock Stadium, creating a tough choice for students torn between two major celebrations.

Many students have already noticed the clash, sparking debate over what truly defines the UM experience — school spirit or shared musical escape. For some, the decision is simple: EDC offers a once-a-year immersion into music and creativity that’s worth the road trip to Orlando.

For others, Homecoming represents something more sentimental — a week rooted in pride, tradition, and community on campus. Either way, the overlap highlights just how full and vibrant Miami’s cultural calendar has become.

If you’re heading up to EDC, plan early. The Brightline and carpooling are the easiest ways to travel, and hotel prices rise fast the closer you get to the festival.

Pack light, hydrate often, and download the Insomniac app to keep track of set times. Whether it’s your first rave or your twenty fifth, EDC Orlando 2025 promises a weekend of color, sound and memories that will last long after the lights fade.