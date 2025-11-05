The purrfect pet costumes for Homecoming

Homecoming is here so we thought it would be fun to give some ideas on how exactly your pets can be included in the weekend full of activities, even if they aren’t actually there.

Bird: Sebastian the Ibis MVP (Most Valuable Pet)

You can’t talk about animals or pets without discussing our very own Sebastian. If you have any type of bird as a pet, the easiest answer for this would be dressing them up in Orange and green. If you can’t find any tiny clothes for them, don’t worry, because they are the costume.

Dog: The ultimate band member

Dogs are probably a little more common than birds as pets. It would be adorable if they had a marching band jacket, orange visor, and maybe even a toy trumpet for the dramatic effect.

Before kickoff, have them rehearse barking “Go Canes!” Don’t forget to reward them with Touchdown treats after every perfect performance.

Cat: The sassy spirit captain

Cats basically run the campus already. So pet or not, they need to be included in Homecoming. You have probably seen them lounging by Lakeside or running on any sidewalk.

If you have a cat, let them join the squad. Dress them up in a glittery orange and green tutu and a big “U” chain. Bring some extra tuna bites for the wild ones on campus.

Turtle: The slow but steady superfan

Your turtle might not spring to the student section, but their dedication runs deep as a campus native. Decorate their shell with a washable “U” and football mini hat.

Leave a lettuce trail and they will be at the game. Just don’t expect them to make the kickoff.

Lizard: The tailgate trendsetter

Nothing says “Miami” like a lizard sunbathing in full school spirit. Deck your reptile out in tiny sunglasses and paint their nails orange and green. Then, let them soak up some rays by Lake Osceola.

So whether your pet is barking with the band, sunbathing by Lake Osceola or just supporting the team from your pocket, make sure they’re showing ’Cane pride this Homecoming weekend.

Homecoming isn’t just for the students, it’s for every proud member of the ’Cane family, paws, claws, and tails included.