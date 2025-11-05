How to feel the fall vibes while living in Miami

Fall is here, but it’s really just a date on a calendar for people inMiami. Even though Miami is not known for its seasonal changes, there are still fun things to do and try that can help get you in the fall mood.

Music

There are some albums and songs that I listen to at the same time every year and they never get old. These really give me fall vibes. When I listen to them, I imagine the leaves falling around me and the air getting chillier. Here are some of my favorites.

Album: “Evermore” by Taylor Swift

Album: “RED” by Taylor Swift

Song: “Sweater Weather” by The Neigbourhood

Song: “Stick Season by” Noah Kahan

Food and drink

There are specific food and drink items that really say fall like no other. Everytime I eat or drink these, especially while listening to the music I suggested, I truly forget that it feels like 100 degrees outside andI am transformed.

Everything pumpkin spiced, pecan or apple flavored is the way to go.

Get your favorite Starbucks fall drinks – the key is just make it iced!

Next visit Trader Joes for the best fall time treats. Some of my favorites are the Butternut Squash mac and cheese, maple flavored fudge and honey scrip apple granola.

Places

Now that you have the music, food, and drinks down and ready for fall, you might be thinking where can you go to actually feel like fall? Personally, for every season, I like to go somewhere in Miami that can help me feel a little bit of that fall season.

Pumpkin patch: These are so fun to go and buy pumpkins and have a carving party with your friends. Even if you do not get any, it is fun to take pictures and enjoy the cute patch. Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch – 3400 Pan American Drive Miami, FL 33133 Coconut Grove Santa’s Garden – 3250 S Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33133 Silver Bluff

Apple picking: Not only do the apples taste delicious, but you can even make your own caramel apples. Knaus Berry Farms – 15980 SW 248th St Homestead, FL 33031 Vuon Trai Cay Miami – 18100 SW 136th St Miami, FL 33196



If you try all these things, you’ll feel immersed into the fall season and it will be unbeleafable.