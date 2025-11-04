Robo-umpires bring baseball into a new era

With the MLB postseason and World Series in full swing, the MLB announced on September 23 that “Robo-umpires” would be called up to the majors starting in the 2026 season.

While the term is misleading, “Robo-umpires” refer to the Automated Ball-Strike or ABS system. This system uses high speed camera tracking and computer algorithms to determine whether pitches are in the strike zone or not. It doesn’t replace humans entirely, but instead gives players the ability to challenge human calls instantly and let the system confirm or overturn them.

When news first broke that computers would help call balls and strikes, many traditional baseball fans were understandably concerned. However, upon further research the argument can be made that the addition of this new system can actually not only help the game, but usher in a new era of baseball and sports.

Since 2019, robo-umpires have been used throughout minor league games, including at Triple-A, the highest levels of the minor leagues, since 2022.

If one thing is clear in all of this, it’s that the ABS system is scarily accurate. The strike zone used by the ABS is actually rectangular as per the rule book, whereas umpires in the majors tend to use oval-shaped ones.

During this year’s spring training, MLB placed the system at 13 of their facilities which hosted 19 teams. During this time, teams found that when they challenged a call made by a human they were successful 52% of the time.

The success rate from spring training indicates that human umpires are far less accurate than robots. Calls had to be overturned over half the time they were challenged. This statistic alone demonstrates a need for the ABS system in the majors.

The new system will also likely eliminate controversy and those entertaining fights we see at home plate between the umpire and batter.

If used correctly, the system essentially helps ensure that accurate calls are made, which will leave batters with a much cooler head as they move to first. Safe to say we’ll probably never see a moment like Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber’s total meltdown at Angel Hernandez from 2022 again. Over time, ABS could make games smoother, reduce ejections and keep the spotlight on athletic talent and skill instead of controversy.

One concern that baseball purists bring up is that the human element of pitch calling is lost in this technological advancement. After all, umpires have been calling games since 1864. That’s over a hundred years of challenged calls, heated debate, outbursts and ejections. However, the system will still require human umpires to make calls to overturn in the first place.

That balance matters. It keeps the pace and feel of the game intact while introducing accountability that teams like the San Diego Padres and fans have been waiting on for decades.

If successful, MLB’s system may even become a blueprint for officiating reform across professional sports. The Hawk-Eye cameras the ABS system uses have been used in tennis since 2004. The three other major sports in North America — hockey, football and basketball — all use a system that requires an official to review video of the play being challenged. In theory, each sport could incorporate a similar system that would make challenging in each sport a whole lot simpler and less controversial.

By blending human judgment with technological precision, MLB is ensuring that games are decided by skill, not missed calls. Should the next MLB season go according to plan, the future of professional sports could change for the better.