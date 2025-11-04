Don’t hmu: get off Snapchat and get into the real world

It’s time to put an end to the “wyll” warrior.

Yes, Snapchat was useful and fun in middle school, and maybe even in high school, but it’s time for guys to stop asking for your Snap and start asking you out on a real date.

Ditch the filters, the black-screen snap-backs and the snap-score-stalking. It’s time to make genuine connections off a phone screen.

Men used to sweep girls off their feet, bring flowers, pay for dinner and drop her off back home. Today, the bare minimum basically consists of “How old are you?” and “wanna link?” But I think it’s time for girls to up their standards, and for guys to up their game.

Data shows that the primary age group that uses Snapchat ranges from 13 to 17 years old. So, let’s leave the high school tactics to those still in high school.

Girls want to be swept off their feet, not their feed.

“Men need to go back to the traditional nature of being romantic. Don’t expect the girl to do everything,” said freshman Audrey Booher.

Let’s be honest, pretty much every girl out there would rather live out their rom-com dream than be with the guy who only flirts over the phone. 10 Things I Hate About You, How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Pride and Prejudice all worked out because the man did a grand gesture and made himself vulnerable in a way that won him the girl.

There’s a sense of genuine connection that becomes lost when you only communicate over the phone. Essentially, you’re dooming your relationship before it can even begin.

According to a WFLA article, strictly online relationships “can lead to feelings of disconnection and resentment.”

Now that’s not to say you won’t have any success by adding a girl on Snap or sliding into her DM’s, but at least try to be a little creative.

It feels like a majority of guys aren’t even trying to put in any kind of effort these days. They either wait for the girl to take the lead, or do just enough to say “hey, at least I did (insert bare minimum activity here.”

No long-lasting relationship is ever going to work if one person is always putting in 100% of the effort, while the other does close to nothing.

So, ladies, what have we learned? Raise your standards. And guys, please think twice before doing the whole “can I get your snap” routine.