TMH Staff predictions for Miami-SMU

Sebastian Font, Co-Sports Editor

This weekend marks the first time the Miami Hurricanes will leave the state of Florida for a game this season.

The No.10 ’Canes head to Dallas to take on SMU, with both teams on opposite sides of the momentum spectrum.

Miami comes into this one fresh off a 42-7 beatdown of Stanford, in which Miami scored 35 unanswered in the second half. SMU, however, comes into this one staggering off a 13-12 loss at the hands of Wake Forest.

Expect the ’Canes to continue their momentum, utilizing the early ground game to open up their passing attack later in the game against an SMU side that has struggled against the pass.

But don’t count out the Mustangs just yet — with some familiar faces leading the charge for them.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee has continued his offensive wizardry from his time as Miami OC, and will likely capitalize on some scripted drives to keep this one closer than many think.

Final Score: Miami 30, SMU 20

Zach Cohen, Senior Staff Writer

Coming off a much needed win against the Stanford Cardinal, Miami needs to carry over its winning energy as they are set to face the SMU Mustangs.

The Mustangs have a formidable run defense, ranking fourth in the ACC. If Mark Fletcher Jr. and his fellow backs can get going, it can play a big role in a Miami victory.

For the offense, it will be one of its toughest matchups of the season but Carson Beck is a proven winner and if he get multiple guys other than CJ Daniels and Malachi Toney involved in the passing game, it’s set to be a good day in the office.

On the side of Miami’s defense, they should force Kevin Jennings out of the pocket and into pressure as he has been pretty banged up forcing him to not be mobile.

Final Score: Miami 24 SMU 21

Bella Armstrong, Contributing Writer

After losing to then-unranked Louisville 24-21 two weekends ago, the Hurricanes found redemption this past weekend against Stanford in a brutal 42-7 beatdown that felt personal.

And now, with its eyes still on the College Football Playoffs, Miami is determined to keep that momentum alive as the Hurricanes roll into Dallas to face SMU.

The Hurricanes will rely on the same formula that fueled last week’s win — a dominant defense and a revitalized run game led by Mark Fletcher Jr., who’s fresh off a career-high touchdown performance. Freshman sensation and phenom Malachi Toney also continues to light up teams’ defenses, proving to be one of the nation’s most electric young playmakers.

With Fletcher finding his rhythm and Toney emerging as a breakout star, the Hurricanes’ offense is shaping up to be one of the sharpest and most dynamic cavalries this season.

It’s SMU’s Homecoming, and the Mustangs will be desperate to defend their honor on home turf — but Miami’s defense, which held Stanford to just 52 yards in the second half, looks more than ready to crash the party.

It’s Miami’s first trip out of state this season, and with confidence restored and rising stakes, the Hurricanes look poised to make another statement deep in the heart of Texas.

Final Score: Miami 38, SMU 16

Olivia Attalla, Contributing Writer

It’s SMU homecoming weekend, but the Hurricanes do not care as they storm into town. Miami had a great win against Stanford last weekend and are ready to do it again on the road.

Carson Beck and Malachi Toney are one of the dynamic duos in college football, as the pair have connected for 43 receptions on the year so far.

Toney’s speed has been magnificent the whole season and only continues to get better, able to consistently separate from opposing defensive backs.

On the other hand, the Mustangs are coming off a loss against Wake Forest where their offense sputtered in a 13-12 loss against the Deacons.

It will be tough for SMU to bounce back against the Hurricanes, as Miami will take the W back to the Sunshine State.

Final Score: Miami 31, SMU 17