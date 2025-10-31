Miami WBB is all about communication heading into season opener

The Hurricanes women basketball team are eagerly getting ready for their opening game against Hofstra on Nov.3 and held their media day earlier this week.

“I am really excited about this team, we have depth, we have height, we have speed, and that is a very welcome commodity,” said head coach Tricia Cullop.

When asked about what are the key elements she been using to motivate the team, Cullop emphasizes communication — something crucial with almost a completely new team.

“I think of the hardest things when you have this many new players is to get them to communicate at the winning level, its one thing to talk, but are you talking loud enough that we are able to hear you in a loud gym,” said Cullop. “We are really working on that level of communication and it’s getting there.”

Danielle Osho, a freshman forward, has enjoyed her time at the U and is excited to get the season underway.

“[Practice has] been really fun, very intense, competitive, and trying to learn about each other,” said Osho.

The Georgia native concluded that she knew she wanted to come to Miami thanks to her relationship with coach Cullop.

“She is a great coach and has a great coaching staff, and the team she brought in, they are nice with each other and I’m very excited”

Meanwhile, transfer Ra Shaya Kyle is very excited to be playing in a different conference. The Indiana native who have previously played at Purdue and University of Florida praises the connection between her teammates.

“They work hard for each other and play really hard,” said Kyle.

Fellow veteran Ahnay Adams is also focused on her teammates, trying to lift them up before the season.

“I’ve been trying to give them a boost, make sure they understand they have somebody behind them to push them and that I’m a shoulder to lean on whenever they need any help,” said Adams.

Above all, both the players and the coaches shared one message — they want the fans to be loud and proud for all their games this season.