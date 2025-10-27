Sigma Chi: What UM’s Interim Suspension Means for Greek Life

Sophia breaks down the University of Miami’s interim suspension of Sigma Chi, one of the campus’s largest and most recognizable fraternities. The university’s decision halts all chapter activity pending investigation into a reported incident, raising questions about accountability, safety, and the oversight of Greek life at UM. Sophia explains what an interim suspension actually means, the fraternity’s past disciplinary history, and how UM’s zero-tolerance hazing policy factors into the case. Whether you’re involved in Greek life, considering rush, or just following campus culture, this episode unpacks the implications for students, fraternity members, and the broader university community.