News Brief: Campus Safety and Government Shutdown

In this episode of Catch Up Canes, host Sophia Metzner breaks down two stories shaping student life right now — reports of package theft at The Cloisters apartment complex and the ripple effects of the federal government shutdown that began October 1. From off-campus security concerns to potential delays in federal work-study, internships, and research funding, Sophia connects how both local and national issues directly affect UM students. Whether you live in student housing or rely on federal aid, this episode unpacks what you need to know to stay informed and prepared.