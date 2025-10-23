Survey results reveal that most people know, and ignore, vaping policy

The University of Miami Coral Gables campus became a smoke free campus on August 1, 2013, making smoking prohibited on all campus property. Even with this policy in place, a cloudy haze can still be spotted all around campus as students use their e-cigarette devices.

According to the university handbook, “Those who violate this University policy will be referred to the Dean of Students Office and are subject to disciplinary action.”

The policy includes “inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted cigarette or electronic cigarette, cigar, pipe or other such device which contains tobacco or other smoke producing products.”

Despite these consequences, vaping remains a prevalent issue on campus.

According to a Google Form survey posted on the @themiamihurricane Instagram on Oct. 13 and filled out by 162 UM students or faculty, the places you are most likely to see a student smoking is in dorm rooms or halls, the dining hall and in buildings like Whitten, Shalala and Dooly.

When prompted with the question, “Have you ever seen a student vaping on campus? If so, where?” An anonymous student responded to the form, “Yes, everywhere.”

87% of survey takers are aware of the campus rules, but nearly 70% of responders feel that the exact policy and consequences could be communicated more clearly.

The policy document states, “Smoke-Free Ambassadors, faculty, staff and students are encouraged to directly and politely inform those unaware of the policy or remind those in disregard of it.”

The document later states that students will face disciplinary action.

Even if the rules were communicated better, that doesn’t necessarily mean it would stop students from vaping all together. In fact, the results of the survey above show that nearly 44% of responders think that the root cause of this cloudy haze is addiction.

According to an article by Statistica, as of fall of 2024, 24.8% of college students used tobacco or nicotine products daily or almost daily within the past three months.

“They’re either addicted to it or they just don’t feel like following the rules because they know they probably won’t get caught,” said a student who wishes to remain unnamed.

On the student health center website, a variety of resources are offered to help students who want to quit vaping but are struggling.

On campus, students can visit a medical provider in the student health services. Smoking cessation aids are available free of charge to all students in the university’s student health center.

Students can also attend the University’s award-winning smoking cessation program, Tobacco Free Florida AHEC. This resource is available to UM employees, students, and the community at no charge.

The resources off campus include The State of Florida Quit Line, which offers free counseling and nicotine patches. There are also many websites to visit with programs like My Last Dip, Kill the Can and apps like NCI QuitPal and Smokefree Teen QuitSTART.

When prompted with the question, “What do you think could help reduce vaping on campus?” A response from the form stated, “Maybe more signs saying it’s prohibited around campus, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one.”

Some responses took the stricter approach like more patrol from RA’s, more cameras, and making the punishments more clear and firm.

One student believes a cultural shift is necessary to reduce the smoking and vaping on campus.

Others, like UM communications professor Elayna C. Paulk, feel that more education on smoking and overall reduced stigma are a step towards reducing vaping. Also more signs around campus as a preventative measure.

“A policy that’s just like stuck on a wall is not going to really change perceptions on it. At this point, it’s so much of a habit that I think it’s so important for us to really address, ‘How do we make this not a habit,’” said C. Paulk. “We can all benefit from education, whether we use it or not, just so that we understand more.”