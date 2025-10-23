‘Porch pirates’ reported stealing packages at The Cloisters Miami apartment complex

Several reports were made by residents of The Cloisters Miami, off-campus apartment complex located on SW 57th Ave behind the Wellness Center, that a “porch pirate” had been seen on camera stealing packages from their front doors.

Tiyana Hartwell, a junior at the University of Miami, shared Ring camera footage with The Hurricane, showing a concealed young man fumbling through a package at their front door and walking away on Sept. 8 at 4:20 a.m.

Other residents expressed concern for their safety as several similar incidents have occurred within the same complex.

“There have been multiple incidents of a man sneaking into apartments around three in the morning and taking packages,” said a resident who wished to remain unnamed. “Several residents have asked management to address the issue, but their response has been lackadaisical.”

When asked to comment on the situation, The Cloisters Miami responded that they were “looking into the situation but as of now have no record of any form of theft.”

In 2023, a WSVN article covered the living conditions of several UM students living at The Cloisters whose bathtub, toilet, and sink were filled with feces and sewage.

“We currently have feces coming out of our kitchen sink, and we’re trying to get someone on it,” said Gianna, a resident at the Cloisters during the time the article was written, to WSVN.

The students also mentioned their closet door falling off its hinges, having no window shades or blinds and overall feeling unsafe in their environment.

An online rating website called ApartmentRatings.com currently has The Cloisters Miami at 2.2 out of 5 stars based on reviews.

“Absolutely awful establishment that should be shut down,” said one review from Current Resident 724593.

“The worst part is it isn’t a safe place to live,” wrote Current Resident 321299.

The response from the Cloisters has generally been that they are “addressing complaints as quickly as possible,” but students are unsatisfied with management’s lack of action.

However, the Cloisters’ response has left some students concerned for their safety, complaining that “their inaction is worrisome” and “students don’t feel their safety concerns are being taken seriously,” as shared by the same unnamed resident of the apartment complex.

This is not the first time the apartment has been under fire for reports of “unsafe conditions.”