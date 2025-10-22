UM-inspired Halloween ideas to rep the U in style

With the fall season officially upon us, that means Halloween is just around the corner. If you are struggling to find a costume that also showcases your love for your school, we got you covered.

Dwayne Johnson Meme Picture

The iconic picture that has been circulating the internet for decades features proud UM alum, Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock”. The Rock played football at UM from 1991-1994 and earned his degree in General Studies.

Pat McAfee on College Gameday

During his presentation of College Gameday on campus, Pat McAfee sported two unforgettable looks. A costume could pay tribute to his flashy, formal presentation suit in which he hosted the show or his infamous high dive Speedo.

Jaco Pastorius, Legendary Faculty

For the music lovers, a funky shirt or button up paired with a foldover colorful beanie is an easy way to dress up as famous jazz bass player, Jaco Pastorius. Pastorius worked at UM throughout the 1970s at the Frost School of Music, giving bass lessons and playing gigs around the city.

Alix Earle Frat Wedding

UM’s own Alix Earle is one of TikTok’s most popular influencers. When she was still a student, one of her most viral moments was her over the top, magical “wedding” hosted by the Sigma Chi fraternity during the 2023 spring semester. Wear your poofiest white dress in honor of one of the public’s favorite UM alums.

Sylvester Stallone and his many roles

Sylvester Stallone has several iconic characters with manageable costumes. You can easily throw on a ripped tank top and bandana (a bodybuilder physique MIGHT just help). Before his roles as Rocky Balboa and Rambo, Stallone studied drama at UM from 1965 to 1967. He went to finish his degree later on in 1998.

Whether you’re channeling the swagger of The Rock, the glam of Alix Earle or the cool jazz vibes of Jaco Pastorius, there’s no shortage of Halloween costume ideas that let you show off your Hurricane pride.

These UM-inspired looks not only celebrate campus culture and alumni legends but also guarantee you’ll stand out at any spooky season event.