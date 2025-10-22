Billboard Latin Music Week is here

Miami is once again gearing up to become the heartbeat of Latin music when Billboard takes over from Monday, Oct. 20 through Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at the iconic The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami Beach.

The annual week-long festival of panels, workshops, networking sessions and performances under the banner of Latin music arrives with star-power, behind-the-scenes conversations and the energy of a city ready to celebrate.

From the moment registration opens in the morning to the after-hours showcases and parties across Wynwood, Midtown and the Beach, this year’s edition promises to deliver both the business of music and the pulse of culture.

Attendees checked-in around 8a.m. on Monday morning and then dove into sessions such as “The Power of Independence,” featuring artists and producers kicking off the week’s conversations about creation, distribution and release strategy.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the schedule expands into themes like the globalization of Latin music, songwriting and production, genre-explosions (tropical, cumbia, Afrobeats influence) and panels featuring icons like Laura Pausini and Gloria Estefan & Emilio Estefan.

Evening hours will see the entertainment side ramp up — showcases, concerts, brand activations and late-night events mixing industry folk, fans and music lovers in one city-wide party.

On the talent front, the lineup already reads like a who’s-who of Latin music’s present and future: names like Ozuna, Laura Pausini, Gloria & Emilio Estefan have been confirmed.

Beyond performances, the conversations and panels feature industry heavyweights: label executives, producers, songwriters and others shaping Latin music in the U.S. and globally. This means that for anyone remotely interested in the business side of music it’s far more than a “see a show” week — it’s a front-row seat to how the genre is evolving.

For Miami itself — and especially for students and young creatives — this week is an invitation.

The city provides more than just event spaces: it offers the backdrop of beachside energy, Wynwood murals, art-district nightlife and late-night sets that blur the line between conference and festival.

Whether you’re attending a midday session or hitting a showcase after dark, the week turns Miami into one giant music-campus meets party.

And for Frost School of Music students, this is a golden opportunity. If you’re studying composition, production, performance, music business or audio-tech, imagine being in the same space where hit songs are dissected, new genre-crossovers are discussed and the next wave of Latin stars are discovered.

Having the event right here in Miami means you don’t just attend — you can network. Swing by workshops that dig into songwriting, royalty systems, AI in music or case-studies on albums and touring.

Make a business card, ask smart questions, listen in on panels that apply directly to your studio class or your next project. Between sessions you can meet visiting artists and execs, chat with peers from around the world who are shaping Latin music’s next chapter.

After the daytime deep-dives you can still hit up showcases or informal gatherings — because some of the best ideas happen outside the formal programming. And while you’re at it: explore Miami, and let the week feel like part of your own fall semester experience.

Bottom line: Monday to Friday in mid-October becomes less about going to a music festival and more about living the scene of Latin music at its highest level — from panels to parties, from backstage to beachside.

If you’re curious about how music gets made, how stars build brands, or how a city like Miami becomes a sound-capital, set your calendar, clear some space and plan to dive in. This year’s edition of Latin Music Week looks poised to not only celebrate the sounds of today, but also to map out the sounds of tomorrow.