TMH Staff Predictions for Friday night Miami-Louisville matchup

Sebastian Font, Co-Sports Editor

Miami versus Louisville never fails to disappoint, with the last two matchups combining for 166 points in total.

The Hurricanes come into this matchup as the No.2 team in the nation, while Louisville currently boasts a 12-game streak of scoring over 25 points.

But even with offensive weapons such as WR Chris Bell and RB Isaac Brown, the Cardinals streak will come to an end Friday night at Hard Rock.

Louisville’s offensive line group has consistently been one of the worst in the country, and now have to face arguably the best defensive line in the country in Miami. Expect Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor to consistently get after the quarterback.

On the offensive side expect Miami to return to the run game and enforce their will through the trenches under the Friday night lights.

Final Score: Miami 37, Louisville 20

Zach Cohen, Senior Staff Writer

The No. 2 Miami Hurricanes are coming off another bye week and so is its opponent, the Louisville Cardinals.

With both teams rested, it’s an even playing field and has the potential to be a contested battle.

It was a 52-45 affair in last year’s game between the two squads but the big difference now is the Hurricanes defense.

Look for Miami’s defensive line to get to Louisville quarterback Miller Moss quickly as he is not a mobile quarterback and will stay in the pocket.

Louisville does have a good rushing defense and it will be vital to get Mark Fletcher Jr and the running backs going. This goes on par with having the offensive line block and allow the running backs room to run.

Like always, if Miami’s two top receivers in Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels have a good game, the Hurricanes will improve to 6-0.

Final Score: Miami 35, Louisville 21

Omar Pinto, Contributing Writer

After a three-week span in which they only played one game, the Hurricanes should be as healthy as ever as they host a Louisville team which appears sneaky good on paper.

The Cardinals are 4-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to No.18 Virginia in overtime. Their quarterback, former USC Trojan Miller Moss, has big-game experience and certainly won’t go down easily against the ‘Canes.

However, Louisville’s wins have come against Eastern Kentucky, James Madison, Pitt, and Bowling Green – not the toughest of competition.

Miami’s stars, rested up, will be locked and loaded for this one, as the ‘Canes have Heisman frontrunners Carson Beck and Ruben Bain Jr., ready to wreak havoc. At the end of the day, Louisville is a decent squad, but Miami is ranked No. 2 for a reason. Expect wide outs C.J. Daniels and Malachi Toney to have a field day on Louisville’s secondary this week. Miami takes it handily at home under the lights.

Final Score: Miami 42, Louisville 20

Olivia Attalla, Contributing Writer

It’s another battle in the ACC where the Miami Hurricanes take on the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami is coming off a bye after a huge 28-22 win over FSU and remains undefeated at No.2 in the AP Poll. Meanwhile, Louisville is coming off a bye as well following a 30-27 loss against No.18 Virginia in overtime.

’Canes QB Carson Beck and his offensive line have been unstoppable this season, while Louisville QB Miller Moss will need his offensive line to step it up against the mighty Miami Hurricanes defensive line.

This will be another great game in the Miami-Louisville series, and one that Miami will come out victorious.

Final Score: Miami 35, Louisville 22

Oliver Innes, Contributing Writer

Miami has pieces that give them the edge.

Their pass rush, in particular, is a legitimate defense that frequently causes quarterbacks to struggle. Louisville, on the other hand, has recently suffered a defeat, and their running style has been inconsistent.

Miami will dominate third downs, control the trenches and better manage the clock.

Even though Louisville can create plays through the air, Miami should be prepared and battle-tested because of their more demanding schedule thus far. Taking everything into account, Miami should win, albeit not by the overwhelming amount many suggest.

Final Score: Miami 31, Louisville 20