Bad Bunny fans at the University of Miami are ready for Super Bowl LX

Bad Bunny will perform in San Francisco to millions as the 2026 LX Super Bowl Apple Music Halftime Show performer.

The Puerto Rican artist is one of the most streamed Spotify artists in the world. His most recent album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” proved he’s on top of his game.

His recent 30-night sold out residency concert series in Puerto Rico and upcoming world tour gave and will give people a taste of what he’ll bring to the Super Bowl.

The 31 year old, Grammy-Award winning artist , got the news from Jay-Z when he was working out.

“I didn’t need more pre-workout,” Bad Bunny said in an interview with USA Today, ”It was very special. It was so special.”

Bad Bunny is the first Puerto Rican born artist to take the leading role at a Halftime Show. This is his first time headlining at a Super Bowl, but it is not his first appearance. He was invited to perform alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime show at Miami in 2020.

Puerto Rican University of Miami students were stoked with the news.

“Having Bad Bunny perform at the superbowl halftime show is an honor.,” Veronica Niebla, Biology major said. “As a Puerto Rican, it fills my heart with pride and joy to see one of our most influential artists reach goals that only a handful of artists have and will.”

“Well, as a Puerto Rican I’m obviously excited. I went to his residency over the summer and I absolutely loved it, so I can’t wait to see how he brings a production of that size to a global stage.” Alejandra Font, Public Relations Major and Marketing minor.

You can watch Super Bowl LX and Bad Bunny’s performance on Sun, Feb 8, 2026 on the NFL app, Tubi, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.