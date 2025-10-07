The college fast-fashion epidemic

Being a University of Miami student means constant involvement in events, like football tailgates, Greek life parties, a night out at Space and so much more. With everything students have going on in their life, it always boils down to one question: “What am I going to wear?!”

These events and social media pressure call for an intense need for more outfits which can become very expensive. For some, cheap “one-time wear” outfits have become a necessity to keep up, and many have turned to fast-fashion for answers.

The term “fast-fashion” is a hot search item on social media, and refers to cheap clothing that is mass produced, sometimes using harmful methods. Popular fast fashion brands include Shein, Forever 21, Cider, PrettyLittleThing and H&M.

Fast-fashion pressures students into constant overconsumption, but normalizing outfit repetition offers a practical solution that reduces financial strain and challenges the influence of social media.

It’s no secret that social media is a huge part of Miami culture. Everyone has it, everyone is always active and most have let it drive their decisions, like the outfits they wear in order to post. And God forbid someone saw you with the same outfit in a different post!

A 2022 Forbes article stated that 72% of college students shopped fast fashion that year, with a recent Uniform Market article stating that fast fashion became a $150.8 billion industry in 2024, with the number on the rise in the coming years.

So yes, having 30 “going out” tops from Shein is considered a problem. Fast-fashion raises serious ethical labor and environmental sustainability concerns. The BBC recently released a piece on Shein’s suppliers’ use of child labor in foreign countries to produce their clothing. Environmental impact, labor exploitation and financial strain are still often overlooked by students in the rush to stay trendy.

“I see so many UM girls here that have brand deals with FashionNova or PrettyLittleThing, so it’s pretty difficult not to see fast-fashion everywhere on our social media,” says UM junior Mia Farnesi. “In Greek life too, we always have so many themed events, so unfortunately getting one-time outfits is sometimes necessary.”

It’s clear that digital culture, and maybe Miami culture as well, is driving college students toward fast fashion pieces. A large reason can be due to “micro-trends” that come and go within weeks, pushing students towards cheap, disposable clothing to keep pace. Another can be our surrounding city of Miami in general, which is notorious for its party scene and luxury living. And the social pressure is real, as a 2023 Corporette article highlighted that close to 50% of women ages 18 to 25 felt required to wear a different outfit every time they went out, especially if they were taking pictures that might be posted on social media.

But even with the social pressure and ethical concerns of excessive fast-fashion among college kids, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Some may argue that with fast-fashion pieces being cheap, having “more” for “less” is justified, rather than finding staple pieces, to which I say, this is the perfect time to head a change!

With sustainable and financial alternatives on the rise, especially a climb in thrifting popularity, the so-called “necessity” of consistent overconsumption can be combated. Or a simple fix: rewear your clothes, people! We have washers and dryers on campus for a reason! Breaking the fear of rewearing your clothes will shorten the need to constantly need new ones.

By shifting toward more mindful shopping habits and embracing rewear culture, we as students can begin to resist the social media-driven push for constant consumption and redefine what it means to be fashionable on campus.