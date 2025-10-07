‘Canes volleyball continues historic run with road sweep against Wake Forest

On Sunday afternoon in Winston-Salem, the No. 18-ranked Miami Hurricanes volleyball (14-1, 4-0 ACC) took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-8, 1-3 ACC), continuing a historic run.

The Hurricanes’ 14th-straight victory on the season marked the team’s longest win streak since 2002, when the ‘Canes went 15-0 to start. Miami has not lost a set in five matches, sweeping every opponent in the ACC thus far.

UM’s dominance was on full display as they took the court at Reynolds Gym, opening on a 7-0 run fueled by setter Ariana Rodriguez. The redshirt sophomore earned three aces as the Hurricanes took an 11-4 early lead.

Building on their previous momentum, the ‘Canes secured another 7-1 run, this time leading the way with two blocks by senior Dalia Wilson.

Leading by 12, zero errors by the Hurricanes and a .478 hitting percentage was what ultimately sealed the deal in a 25-11 first set victory.

Though the first set indicated a smooth sailing match for Miami, the Demon Deacons fought back throughout the remainder of the game.

Following two aces by senior Naylani Feliciano, the ‘Canes led the second set 9-6.

Answering back, Wake Forest made a 5-1 run of its own, tying the game at 13, and eventually taking a 20-17 lead behind 12 kills in the set.

Another pair of aces by star setter Rodriguez along with 15 kills by the frontline pushed the Hurricanes just ahead of the Demon Deacons, securing the second set 25-23.

Moving into the third and final set of the night, the Hurricanes looked to secure both the sweep over Wake Forest, and the No.18 spot in the ACVA Rankings.

It was the Demon Deacons this time that stepped on the gas fast, accelerating to a 7-4 lead over the ‘Canes to start set three.

Taking over the game by herself, Senior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the way for the Hurricanes with four straight points. The six-foot outside hitter tallied one kill, one ace, and two blocks to propel Miami’s comeback.

Heredia Colón continues to make her presence felt during Miami’s 14-match win streak, being named ACC Co-Offensive player of the week. The Santo Domingo native currently leads the NCAA and the ACC in points per set and leads the conference in kills per set, total points, total kills, total attacks, and is second in the ACC in aces per set and total aces.

Continuing her solid first season with the ‘Canes, freshman hitter Amina N’Diaye added key third-set kills to accompany the Hurricanes’ powerhouse.

As the final point commenced, it was Miami’s wall at the net by Wilson and Heredia Colón that earned the Hurricanes the match victory, 25-22.

This road win both secured the Hurricanes’ top-20 position in the ACVA Rankings, and sealed the deal on a historic run for the team.

Returning home for a two-game stint, the Hurricanes will take on Pitt on Oct. 10, and SMU on Oct. 12, before returning to a set of road games on the West Coast.