Miami moves back up to No. 2 in Week 7 AP poll

The Miami Hurricanes slid back up to No. 2 in the AP poll following yet another statement win – this time over rivals No. 18 Florida State in Tallahassee.

In the Week 7 AP Poll, 21 of the 66 writers voted the Hurricanes as the nations best team. The only team with more first place votes is the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, with 40.

Following the win of their in-state rival and claiming the unofficial “Florida state champions”, the Miami Hurricanes hold three ranked win on the season, the most in college football. This marks the first time since 2009 the ‘Canes have earned three ranked wins in their first six weeks, after beating No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 1, No. 18 South Florida in Week 3, FSU on Saturday.

David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer – Fans celebrate a big road win against FSU on October 4, 2025.

Miami jumped out to an early 28-3 lead on the Seminoles and was able to hold on after a late FSU resurgence, winning 28-22.

The biggest heroes on the day for the ‘Canes were Carson Beck and his all-star receiving core, who were able to pick up the slack when the ‘Noles bottled up their usually dominant running back core.

True-freshman phenom Malachi Toney was all over the field, getting consistent separation from whoever guarded him, which earned himself seven receptions for 107 yards and two scores, not including an electric 52-yard breakaway touchdown, which got called back because of a penalty. Toney showcased his elite route-running, speed, and ball-tracking abilities all game, proving that he is not only one of the best freshmen, but one of the best players in the entire nation.

Quarterback Carson Beck did what he does best – take care of the football and make veteran decisions. He threw for four touchdowns on a 74% completion rate – a category in which he leads the conference – and committed no turnovers, putting together a near-flawless performance.

Breakout star C.J. Daniels also had a strong showing, reeling in five grabs for 78 yards and finding pay-dirt twice on the night.

Defensively, Jakobe Thomas was the standout, snagging a leaping interception and recording a sack. True freshman Bryce Fitzgerald also notched an interception, his third of the season.

The one big sign of concern for the Hurricanes is their lack of ability to put teams away, a problem which plagued them last season, and was ultimately one of the biggest reasons for their disappointing ending.

After dominating the first three quarters, UM went into game-management mode, allowing FSU to do as it pleased on offense and lazily repeating punts when it had the ball. Miami was outscored 19-0 in the fourth, making the game seem much closer than it was. Had Miami kept their foot on the gas, the ‘Canes could have moved up to No. 1 in the AP Poll.

The ‘Canes did the same thing in both of their other close matchups this year, as they let both Notre Dame and Florida hang around much longer than they should have. Up to this point, they have not faced any repercussions from their late-game complacency, but if they aren’t careful, this will eventually catch up to them.

For now, the Hurricanes are undefeated, battle tested, and have the best resume of any team in the country. Vibes are good in Coral Gables, and hopes are as high as ever. Miami will rest up on a bye this week before hosting conference rivals Louisville on Friday, Oct. 16.