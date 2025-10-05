‘Canes volleyball blow by NC State, notch 13th straight victory

The Miami women’s volleyball team kept its dominant run alive Friday night, sweeping NC State in convincing fashion. The Hurricanes traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina, and took care of the Wolfpack in straight sets.

The win marked Miami’s 13th consecutive victory, pushing the Hurricanes to a program-best 13-1 overall record and a perfect 3-0 start in the ACC.

Miami displayed their dominance, posting 40 kills, 38 digs, and eight aces in the match. Senior standout Florimarie Heredia-Colon lead the Hurricanes’ charge, tallying up 17 kills in another great performance.

The first set established the tone early for Miami. Freshman setter Mariam Mushkudiani sparked the Hurricanes’ momentum with a key kill block that gave the team a 12-8 lead. Miami capitalized on several Wolfpack errors, stringing together seven straight points to pull away. The Hurricanes controlled the pace from start to finish, closing out the set 25-16.

The second set proved more competitive as NC State matched Miami point for point through the opening rallies. However, freshman Aminia N’Diaye took control at the service line, recording multiple aces during a six-point Miami run. The game’s momentum shifted and quickly the Canes were up 14-9. The Hurricanes’ front line, led by senior Dalia Wilson and redshirt sophomore Ariana Rodriguez, put up key blocks down the stretch to seal the set 25-20.

Set three followed a similar storyline; very contested but ultimately in Miami’s favor. The Hurricanes led 15-13 midway through, tallying 18 kills while staying disciplined and committing just four errors. In the end, Miami held off NC State’s final push to close the match 25-22. This game marks Miami’s fourth consecutive sweep against opponents.

With the victory, the Hurricanes extend their best start in recorded program history. This victory further solidifies their No. 1 rank in the ACC and reiterates their No. 22 nation-wide AVCA poll ranking.

Next up, Miami travels to Salem, North Carolina, for another conference showdown against Wake Forest. Sunday’s contest will be at 1 p.m.