TMH staff predictions for Miami-FSU

Sebastian Font, Co-Sports Editor

Whenever Miami and FSU line-up against one another, the matchup provides nothing but great moments.

From the multiple “Wide Rights” to the “Block at the Rock”, the game feels like its always decided by a final moment.

However, this week won’t be one of those matchups.

Despite FSU playing at home this weekend, the Seminoles are reeling after a 46-38 loss to an unranked UVA side. And despite their stats looking impressive on paper, the majority of their offensive output has come from games against East Texas A&M and Kent State — glorified practice games for FSU.

Miami and its “trench bully” identity will be the toughest test yet for Florida State, as UM is averaging nearly 170 rushing yards per game.

One thing to keep in mind — Miami’s RB1 Jordan Lyle has been cleared to return.

While this game may be close to start, expect UM to pull away in the second half and Lyle to be the one to hit the dagger.

Final Score: Miami 34, FSU 17

Jayden Gonzalez, Co-Sports Editor

There’s nothing quite like the Miami-FSU rivalry when both teams are ranked.

With the game at the electric Doak S. Campbell Stadium, expect both the ’Canes and the Noles to be playing at their highest level on Saturday night.

Despite the overtime loss to UVA on Friday, the Seminoles have still proven to be one of the best teams in the ACC with an offense that has averaged 600 yards per game. For Miami to win, its elite run defense has to slow down quarterback Tommy Castellanos and running back Gavin Sawchuk, who have led FSU to 336 rushing yards per game.

Miami will need to continue its strong play in the line of scrimmage in a tough environment to slow the game down in favor of the Hurricanes. Miami has relied on Mark Fletcher Jr. and Marty Brown, which has allowed the team to control the clock and the trenches in all four games this season.

If Miami plays to the level it has shown against Notre Dame, USF, and Florida, it should be able to handle a tough rivalry showdown against No. 18 Florida State. However, 34 of the 69 Miami-FSU games have been decided by one score. Expect that to continue in Tallahassee this weekend.

Final Score: Miami 27, FSU 21

Anirudh Kannan, Contributing Writer

Miami is set to take on FSU this weekend in Tallahassee in a marquee contest between the two ACC powerhouses.

The Hurricanes are going into this rivalry matchup fresh off the bye and four straight wins to start their 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Seminoles are coming off a disappointing overtime loss to Virginia in one of the most thrilling games of the season so far.

Against the Cavaliers, FSU’s defense conceded a whopping 46 points. The Miami offense will look to exploit Florida State’s struggles from last week, pounding the ball on the ground with standout back Mark Fletcher Jr. while moving the sticks through the air with transfer quarterback Carson Beck.

Led by dual threat quarterback Tommy Castellanos, FSU’s offense has been consistently high-scoring this year, but they may struggle against a UM defense that looks like it may be the best in college football this year. Both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25, but the Hurricanes could take this one convincingly.

Final Score: Miami 33, FSU 17

Bella Armstrong, Contributing Writer

The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) head to Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday to face the Florida State Seminoles (3-1 — and everything is on the line.

This isn’t a friendly reunion; it’s a collision.

Florida State, fresh off a 46-38 loss to Virginia, tumbled to No. 18 in the Top 25 rankings — a 10-place fall from grace. Miami, now No. 3, has also dropped, with Oregon sliding in to claim the No. 2 spot in the polls. But the Hurricanes remain undefeated — and dangerous.

Quarterback Carson Beck stumbled against Florida, but Miami’s offensive and defensive lines held firm. You can be sure that Beck’s performance against the Gators was a fluke, and he’ll bounce back stronger this weekend.

Still, Miami’s history haunts the narrative: the Hurricanes have a knack for falling to lower-ranked ACC opponents on the road—see Pitt 2017 or nearly any trip to Virginia Tech in the past two decades.

But this Miami squad feels different, relentless—nearly untouchable.

Both teams will be on full-tilt: Florida State knows how to claw its way out when backed into a corner, but Miami’s brutal momentum should carry them through. Expect heavy action and a finish that won’t let you breathe until the final whistle.

Final Score: Miami 28, FSU 21

Omar Pinto, Contributing Writer

Fresh off a bye week, Miami is facing arguably its toughest test yet. Beating Florida State at home is notoriously difficult, especially in a rivalry game.

Luckily for the Hurricanes, the Seminoles are reeling after being upset by Virginia in a double OT thriller last week.

Despite their fall in the rankings, FSU is always a dangerous team as long as they have dual-threat QB Tommy Castellanos at the helm. His ability to extend plays and make wild throws is eerily reminiscent of recent Miami star Cam Ward.

The ‘Canes, however, had an extra week to prepare for this game, and Mario Cristobal boasts a strong 9-2 record coming off the bye. As long as the Hurricanes can contain Castellanos in the pocket and keep their offense firing the way it has all season, the Seminoles won’t be able to keep up as Miami sends the fans home angry in a close win.

Final score: Miami: 38, FSU 31

Olivia Attalla, Contributing Writer

This week marks the 70th time the Miami Hurricanes play their biggest rival, FSU.

Over the years these two teams have been battling back-and-forth against each other with Miami holding the all-time lead of 36-33.

FSU is coming off a tough loss to the Virginia Cavaliers 46-38 after FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos threw two interceptions including an interception at the end of double overtime that sent FSU falling to No.18 in the AP Poll.

Meanwhile, UM at No.3 in the country is coming off a bye week after their victory over the Florida Gators. Carson Beck and his offensive line are fully rested and are back in action to take over FSU at their home.

Let’s not forget about the Miami unstoppable defense this season only allowing 71 rushing yards per game. The question isn’t who is favored to win this game, but how much the Hurricanes will win by.

Final Score: Miami 45, FSU 39