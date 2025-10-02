Miami vs. Florida State: A rivalry built on hatred, heartbreak, and high stakes

Hatred. Violence. Ego. Swagger.

Few college rivalries hold the emotional weight that will flood through Tallahassee as No. 3 Miami clashes with No. 18 Florida State for the 70th time. Saturday night’s game will hold implications on ACC standings, recruiting momentum, and bragging rights.

The teams first met in 1951 and have played every year since 1963, making it one of the longest uninterrupted annual matchups in college football history. The series remains as close as can be, with “The U” holding a slim 36-33 lead.

The rivalry feeds off of geography, pride, and pure animosity. The Hurricanes (4-0) represent South Florida, with the Seminoles (3-1, 0-1 ACC) holding down the North. Both schools compete for Florida’s top recruits year-in year-out, and most importantly, the title of the best team in Florida. With both teams in the ACC, the matchup often has big conference implications as well.

With both teams holding a massive recruiting presence in the state, recruits often maintain rivalries that go all the way back to high school. This game is personal to them. The energy is unmatched. Coaches care more. Fans scream louder. Stakes are higher.

‘Canes fans are taught to hate the Seminoles, FSU fans feel the same. This rivalry isn’t just a game — it’s a cornerstone of South Florida culture.

Sophomore safety Kamren Kinchens tries to escape a Florida State player during the fourth quarter of Miami’s homecoming game versus the Seminoles on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Sam Peene

The most notable moments in the rivalry are undoubtedly the series of “Wide Right” games, a term which still haunts Seminole fans to this day.

The first instance occurred in 1991. With Miami ranked No. 2 and FSU ranked No. 1, the game of the year came down to a 34-yard FSU field goal attempt with 29 seconds left. The kick just missed the right upright by the skin of Miami’s teeth, leading to an iconic Hurricanes victory. They would go on to win the national championship later that season.

The very next season, No. 2 Miami took on No. 3 FSU and once again, it came down to another Seminole field goal attempt with seconds left. The kick sailed wide right again! Miami hung on for a 19-16 victory, dubbing the game “Wide Right II.”

In 2000, an FSU team ranked No.1 in the nation took on the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes. With the ‘Canes up 27-24, FSU tried a field goal as time expired. Yep, you guessed it. “Wide Right III.”

In 2002, there was even a “Wide left” where the Seminoles sent a 43-yarder drifting past the left upright at the end of the game, failing to upset the No.1 Hurricanes. Even in 2005, Miami blocked FSU’s potential game-winning kick on opening day.

Four missed game-deciding field goal chances in 15 years. Miami fans saw it as destiny, FSU fans saw it as a curse.

The series has not always tilted in Miami’s favor, though. From 2009 to 2016, the ‘Canes couldn’t beat the Noles a single time. FSU won the 2013 National Championship while the Hurricanes faded from the college football spotlight.

Finally, in 2017, Miami broke through in Tallahassee thanks to late heroics from quarterback Malik Rosier, who engineered a game-winning drive with five minutes remaining. He capped it off with a beautiful 23-yard TD toss which floated perfectly into the hands of wide receiver Darrell Langham.

Ever since then, the rivalry has been razor-close, with Miami holding a 4-3 advantage over the ‘Noles.

Sophomore runningback Mark Fletcher Jr. celebrates his touchdown in Miami’s win against FSU on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. – Photo Credit via Emily Rice

Saturday night marks the 27th time the two teams will face off as ranked opponents, and with this being Miami’s first conference game this season and FSU’s second, it will be huge in determining who could win the ACC this year.

The stage is as big as ever, the atmosphere will be electric, and the fans will be riled up as can be. Another page in this historic rivalry is about to be written.

The game will air at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.