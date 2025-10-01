Primetime in Doak: Hurricanes and Seminoles set for top-20 matchup

Coming off a restful yet productive bye week, the Hurricanes are gearing up for their first ACC matchup of the season in Tallahassee. The highly anticipated matchup between No. 3 Miami and No. 18 FSU will mark the 70th edition of the rivalry.

In last year’s matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami fed off the home crowd as they defeated a historically bad Florida State team with Luke Kromenhoek and Brock Glenn under center. Former Hurricane quarterback Cam Ward went for 208 yards passing and Damien Martinez had 148 yards on the ground, leading Miami to a 36-14 victory.

The win pushed the ’Canes to an 8-0 record while Florida State went to 1-7 and finished the season 2-10, the worst in the ACC.

With the ever-evolving world of the transfer portal, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was able to find a new leader under Boston College transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos. Castellanos, senior, has been stellar to start the season. He has thrown for 848 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 217 rushing yards, which is good for the second most on the team.

“We’re getting ready for a physical, talented, well-coached Florida State team,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said on Monday’s media availability.

In week 5, Florida State played a two-overtime thriller at Virginia. The Seminoles went on to lose 46-38 on a game-ending interception, as Castellanos attempted a heave to the endzone under pressure to senior wideout Squirrel White. The Hokies pulled off the upset and fans rushed the field after the final play.

Though Florida State did pick up its first loss of the season, it still led the country in total offense, averaging 600 yards per game.

Castellanos has found a connection with junior wideout Duce Robinson. Robinson, standing 6-foot-6, has tallied 346 receiving yards. 147 of which came against Virginia. He also has three touchdowns on the season.

The Hurricanes’ defense will have to play to a similar approach as they did against Byrum Brown’s USF squad, as Castellanos can sling the ball downfield and burn the opposing team with his legs.

The talk of the season still surrounds junior defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. He led the country with the highest Pro Football Focus grade (PFF) of 95.8 through the first four weeks of the season and is in Heisman conversations right now.

On two opposite sides in terms of age, sixth-year senior linebacker Mohamed Toure and freshman defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald have payed dividends for the improved Miami defense. Fitzgerald already has two interceptions, and Toure has 18 total tackles behind Bain.

Miami, still undefeated, looks to pick up its fifth win of the season after a big in-state win against the Florida Gators.

On what was a rainy Miami night, the run game shined. Mark Fletcher Jr. picked up 116 rushing yards, and CharMar “Marty” Brown had 80 and a pair of touchdowns.

Statistically, Sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck had a down-game, throwing for 160 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. He also got picked off twice against USF.

Prior to playing USF, Beck went just over 185 passing attempts without throwing an interception.

Look for Beck to get back on track, throwing the football against a Florida State defense that allows 296 total yards per game.

“I am sure the stadium is going to be packed, I’m sure its going to be rocking. I’m very excited for the opportunity,” Beck said.

Saturday’s primetime matchup should be set up to be a revived and renewed edition of a storied rivalry. It will definitely be a loud and rowdy atmosphere.

“Communication has to be elite,” Beck said.

The game will be Miami’s first road test. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will air on ABC.