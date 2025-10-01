Freshman dorm life at UM

In this episode of Eye of the Hurricane, host Camila Go dives into the freshman housing experience at the University of Miami, comparing the vibrant social scene of Mahoney-Pearson, the community-style living of Eaton, and the modern feel of Centennial Village. From Jack-and-Jill bathrooms to communal setups, Camila shares insights, student perspectives, and her own experience in Centennial. Her advice? No matter which dorm you land in, your mindset shapes the experience—and at UM, every dorm can feel like home.