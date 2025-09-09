UM switching from Blackboard to Canvas by fall 2026

The University of Miami Learning Platforms department has announced they are switching from Blackboard Learn to Canvas beginning fall 2026.

“The University of Miami is pleased to announce the transition to Canvas as our next-generation learning management system,” said UM’s Office of the Provost. “[Student and faculty] insights informed faculty governance’s vote in favor of Canvas, recognizing its ability to better support the University’s evolving academic needs.”

UM’s Information Technology department began a pilot program in Fall 2024, selecting 30 instructors to teach courses on Canvas. Beginning fall 2025, UM allowed professors to choose between Blackboard and Canvas for their course material. The lack of an official announcement left students uncertain about whether a full transition would happen.

Following evaluation, the University found that Canvas satisfied the academic needs of students and staff, joining over 4,000 universities, school districts and institutions who use the platform.

UM students are divided on this change.

Betsy Zales, a junior, said that she welcomes the transition.

“I prefer Canvas,” the junior said. “I used it in high school and currently have a class that has already transitioned. It is much easier to use and makes organizing classwork simple.”

Bernie Kaup, another junior, feels that switching to a new LMS is unnecessary.

“​​I’ve been using Blackboard since my freshman year, and I just find it more straightforward,” said Kaup. “Canvas feels cluttered to me, and switching between the two platforms this semester has been frustrating. I wish the University would stick with Blackboard.”

For more information about Canvas support and information about the transition, visit the University of Miami Information Technology Department website.