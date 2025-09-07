UM in transition from Blackboard to Canvas

The University of Miami is continuing its use of Blackboard Learn while simultaneously piloting Canvas as its new learning management system.

According to UM’s Information Technology Department, Blackboard has been the LMS for faculty, staff and students for the past 20 years. This web-based LMS is used by many universities and businesses to manage and organize course pages, communication and learning.

Students logging into Blackboard over the summer were confused when they saw options to access both platforms. For the fall 2025 semester, professors get to choose which LMS they host their class on, raising student concerns about navigating two platforms and keeping track of class locations.

“I feel like this is an unnecessary change,” said Hanna Christian, a junior at UM. “One of my classes has already moved to Canvas and it is a much more confusing, less user-friendly program. I would prefer we stay with Blackboard.”

Makayla Egert, also a junior, said that she is pleased with the transition.

“I am happy the school decided to change things up,” the junior said. “I have always had issues with Blackboard, especially when taking online exams. I think trying a new website will be great and hopefully make submitting classwork easier for students.”

According to the University, faculty feedback, mixed course experiences, retirement of certain features and increased product development all contributed to the decision to begin the transition.

The University of Miami has the opportunity to switch courses to Blackboard Learn’s new course experience named Ultra, or move to Canvas. Canvas is popular among many of UM’s peer institutions within the Association of American Universities.

As this transition plays out, both students and faculty need to understand the different experiences these platforms offer. UM’s LMS Evaluation found that Blackboard Ultra and Canvas both offer mobile-friendly, easy-to-use and intuitive interfaces for faculty and students.

Faculty are encouraged to give their feedback to the school so an informed decision can be made. Students are also encouraged to voice their thoughts and concerns to their professors.

After reaching out to UM’s Learning Platforms department, the official transition to Canvas is not officially confirmed, but announcements will be provided by the University when they become available.