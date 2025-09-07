Miami Sheaths the UCF Knights Offense in a 3-0 Sweep

A sweep by the Hurricane’s volleyball team over the UCF Knights in the ‘305 Classic’ brings the ’Canes to 4-1 on the season.

UCF kept the first set close, with Miami winning 26-24 thanks to a defensive front from junior Ava Carney, notching back-to-back blocks to seal a 1-0 lead.

Miami jumped out to an early 12-9 lead, helmed by Carney’s four kills. Another set of back-to-back blocks by senior Dalia Wilson brought the ‘Canes to a 21-16 lead.

UCF’s offense revived midway through the second set, however, and claimed a 23-22 lead. Miami fought back, though, shutting the Knights down and winning the set 25-23.

Miami opened up the final set with a 10-6 lead from four consecutive kills by Wilson, senior Flomarie Heredia Colon, and redshirt sophomore Ariana Rodriguez. UCF pulled back, tying it at 23, but Miami closed it out, earning their sweep with a 27-25 win in the final set.



Tallying a total of 43 kills, 42 digs, 12 blocks and three aces, Miami overtook the match early with UCF struggling to keep up.

Highlight players include Heredia Colon, who had 17 kills, Wilson with seven blocks, Rodriguez who totaled 23 assists and senior Naylani Feliciano who tallied 18 digs.

Miami looks to continue their win streak this Wednesday against Ole Miss on Wednesday in an ACC-SEC matchup.