REVIEW: ‘Weapons’ is this year’s successful summer scare

A new film for the horror fanatics came out on Aug. 8 and has been well received by critics and fans alike.

Directed by actor and writer Zach Cregger, “Weapons” has brought in $240 million at the box office.When all but one child from Ms. Gandy’s (Julia Garner) classroom vanishes into the night, the town comes together to find where they all went, and who is responsible.

The movie is organized into different points of view. It follows Mrs. Gandy, Paul (Alden Ehrenreich) who is a corrupt police officer and the ex-boyfriend of Ms. Gandy, Archer Graff (Josh Brolin) who is a worried father searching for his son, a homeless burglar and addict named James (Austin Abrams), the principal Marcus Miller (Benedict Wong), and the only kid that didn’t go missing, Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher).

This movie had me on the edge of my seat. There were many moments where I believed I knew the whole mystery and another twist was thrown at me. I felt like it had the right amount of shock value. While some parts of the movie were confusing, the director did an excellent job wrapping the movie up.

Having the story be told through multiple characters really solidified it as a true mystery. Each character only knew some details of the mystery. Eventually when the dots connected, we were given the true story of what happened, which was something unforgettable..

“Weapons” will be released to streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more on Sep. 9. The movie will also be released for physical copies in 4K, DVD, and Blu-ray on Oct.14.

This summer scare has been an absolute hit. The film surpassed expectations.

Rating: 4/5