Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball showed ‘The Art of Personal Chaos’

On Sunday on Aug. 31, while most University of Miami students enjoyed a nailbitting football game, I spent my night at Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball. Gaga unleashed The Art of Personal Chaos with theater and storytelling. The show unfolded like a movie in real time, divided into four acts that blurred the aesthetic boundaries between theater, performance art and pure pop spectacle.

From the opening seconds, it was clear how massive the scale of this production was. Gaga took the stage with ferocity as her viral song “Abracadabra” tore through the speakers and the dancers created a red Renaissance scene. Not a single second was wasted—she seized the stage with dancers frozen in statuesque poses that came alive two minutes later as she welcomed the audience to, “the opera house—our house, her house.”

Act I: Of Velvet and Vice

Explosive, dark, and grand, this act established the chaotic tone. Dancers moved like shadows in the background—sometimes unnoticed until the lights snapped on, revealing motion we hadn’t even realized was happening. It was a perfect example of Gaga’s mastery of timing and stagecraft; she was battling a white alter-ego while “Poker Face” thundered and checkered patterns flashed across the floor. When she finally shouted, “off with her” and shot the figure dead, the crowd roared—it was equal parts theater, music and madness.

Act II: And She Fell Into a Gothic Dream

Here the show took a haunting turn. Gaga emerged from a grave as skeletons rose around her. The stage colors change per song, pink for “Disco Stick”, yellow for “Alejandro,” and finally stark black and white as Gaga confessed, “dreams filled with monsters.” It felt heavy with symbolism, like only Gaga’s own lore could fully unlock its meaning.

Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name

This was Gaga at her most cinematic. Bathed in blood-red light, she waged a guitar battle against her own shadow while digital projections stretched her presence larger than life. Purple, orange and blue lights pulsed through the set as choreography and props carried the story forward. It was like watching a film reel of nightmares and desires play out on stage.

Act IV: Every Chessboard Has Two Queens

Stripped back in palette but not in power, Gaga turned emotional here. With a red devil alter-ego looming, she poured herself into “Million Reasons” and “Die With a Smile” on the piano. The latter had the entire arena swaying their phone lights side to side before erupting into deafening applause. Gaga spoke candidly to the crowd, reminding us why her stage presence is so magnetic—she doesn’t just perform to us, she performs with us.

Finale & Encore: The Monster’s Aria

As sand blew across the screens and wind filled the arena, Gaga declared, “We are monsters, and monsters never die.” The finale gave us “Bad Romance” in full operatic force before the encore stripped everything away. Gaga reappeared dressed down in a beanie and sweat shirt, singing “How Bad Do U Want Me?” with no tricks, no props—just her voice and the crowd.

Gaga has set my expectations higher for any show I go to moving forward. Her blend of theatrics with artistic performance perfectly encapsulates what it means to be a superstar.