Hurricanes, Tigers battle in 2-2 draw

The Miami Hurricanes Women’s soccer team had a rough night against the Princeton Tigers, giving up a two goal lead and tying the match 2-2.

Miami opened the scoring early in the 6th minute with a penalty from midfielder Emilie Simpson who calmly placed it in the bottom left corner.

The ’Canes would then extend their lead in the 18th minute after a beautifully orchestrated attack. The goal began from a smart through ball from Teegan Melenhorst which allowed Caroline Hood to play it across to Ciara Ararcon to score.

Then in the 34th minute, Miami Forward Brie Severns collided, on a shot attempt, with Princeton’s goalkeeper Cecilia Cerone which led to both coming off the field.

Going into halftime UM appeared to have all the momentum as they kept pressuring the Tigers, forcing the ball on Princeton’s half of the field.

But after halftime Miami began to slow down, and Princeton started to build up the pressure.

The Hurricanes nearly stretched the lead from two to three as Jessica Kaye forced an impressive save from Princeton Reserve keeper Sydney Romano.

In the 60th minute Princeton took advantage, as Nina Cantor finished a rebound attempt for the Tigers following a great effort by Miami keeper Atlee Olofson.

Then chaos ensued with three yellow cards in the final half hour of the game.

And with only seven minutes remaining in the match, the ball bounced around Miami’s box, and the Tigers ended up getting the ball in the net.

There were a few opportunistic chances for both teams but in the end the game finished with a draw.

The ’Canes (4-1-1,) remain undefeated in their past four games while Princeton (0-2-3) have yet to secure a win through their opening five games.

Miami hopes to bounce back on Sunday Sept. 7, against in-state rivals FIU at Cobb Stadium.