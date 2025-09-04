Hurricanes Volleyball sweeps Drake Bulldogs in 305 Challenge opener

Coming off a sweep against Ohio State, Miami volleyball added another win to its record, defeating Drake 3-0 on Thursday night at the Knight Sports Complex. The Hurricanes controlled the match from start to finish, winning three consecutive sets (25-23, 25-15, 25-17) in the 305 Challenge opener.

The Hurricanes (2-1, 0-0 ACC) started strong with 10 kills in the first set, eight of them from junior Ava Carney, who played with poised and energy throughout. Carney’s fourth kill gave Miami an 8-4 lead, though Drake answered with four straight points to even the score. Kills from Amina N’Diaye and a key block by Jazmin Vergara helped the ‘Canes close out the set 25-23.

Miami continued to set the tone throughout the second set with consistent kills, blocks, and digs, opening with a 5-0 run and ending the set 25-15.

Maintaining their streak in the third set, the Hurricanes opened with a 4-0 run with kills from Dalia Wilson, Ariana Rodriguez, and N’Diaye, holding the lead at 12-4. With three aces from N’Diaye and Wilson’s seventh kill of the night, the Hurricanes secured their third-set win 25-17.

The Hurricanes played balance in each set, displaying their skills evident in their 38 kills, 46 digs, nine blocks, and eight aces. Carney led the team with 14 kills and dominated the court in each set. Wilson recorded seven blocks, and Rodriguez, who led the court through her sets, collected 27 assists.

The team’s poise demonstrated their skill level and adaptability, guiding them to a 3-0 sweep against the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-0 MVC), who struggled at the net against the Hurricanes.

UM will remain in South Florida and host North Texas in their second game of the 305 challenge on Friday, Sept. 5 at the Knight Sports Complex. Time for the game is set for 6 p.m.