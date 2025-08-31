TMH staff predictions for Miami vs. Notre Dame

Sebastian Font, Co-Sports Editor

The Hurricanes have won their last six home games against Notre Dame, a streak dating back to 1977. And after Sunday’s matchup, that number will be up to seven.

Both teams match up well across the board, especially in the trenches. Miami boasts the three-headed attack of Mark Fletcher, Jordan Lyle and CharMar Brown, while ND trots out Jeremiyah Love.

And while the run game will be the main focus for both teams, Miami’s passing game could be the difference. Between the likes of Jojo Trader, CJ Daniels and Malachi Toney, Carson Beck has plenty of weapons at his disposal to spread the ball across the field.

Expect one of those three wideouts to lead the way for the ’Canes in front of a sold-out Hard Rock crowd.

Final Score: Miami 31, Notre Dame 20

Jayden Gonzalez, Co-Sports Editor

With both teams testing out new quarterbacks this season and rainy weather in the forecast, expect this game to be won between the line of scrimmage. Notre Dame and Miami pride themselves on elite offensive lines and solid running back groups.

In order to win the trenches, Mark Fletcher Jr. and Jordan Lyle will have to play big roles, giving Carson Beck a chance to get in rhythm against a very good Notre Dame defense.

Miami’s new-look defense has to contain Heisman Trophy candidate Jeremiyah Love and force CJ Carr to step up. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman will look to make the redshirt freshman quarterback uncomfortable in a loud Hard Rock Stadium environment.

If Miami controls the clock and makes less mistakes, the Hurricanes will be set up to take victory over the Fighting Irish.

Final Score: Miami 24, Notre Dame 21

Brendan Cafferty, Staff Writer

Ranked sixth and tenth respectively per the AP poll, Notre Dame and Miami come in as two powerhouse programs in the preseason.

With the historic rivalry among them, this will serve as a statement for how the two programs’ seasons will progress.

While ND touts a lockdown secondary, with projected 2027 first rounder Leonard Moore and ESPN ranked 40th overall player Christian Gray at corner, much of their offensive game will be reliant on star running back Jeremiyah Love behind the redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr.

Miami features a fresh roster, filling gaps in their defense and holding onto hope that Carson Beck can fill Cam Ward’s shoes in helming their high-octane offense.

With that said, the homefield advantage will play into Miami’s favor as Notre Dame will succumb to the damp conditions.

Final Score: Miami 24, Notre Dame 17

Sophomore running back, Mark Fletcher, Jr. smiles after beating the University of Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on August 31, 2024.

Omar Pinto, Contributing Writer

With heavy rain in the forecast, this top-ten showdown is shaping up to be a gritty, ground-heavy slugfest.

Expect the trenches to play a big role in this one as Miami’s elite offensive line will look to clear the way for RB duo Mark Fletcher and Jordan Lyle, while Notre Dame will lean on Heisman hopeful Jeremiyah Love to carry the load and ease the pressure on redshirt freshman QB CJ Carr.

Love will certainly have success, but the rough weather and hostile environment will get to Carr, leading to costly mistakes.

On the other side, Miami QB Carson Beck is entering his third year as a starter, and is no stranger to big games. His ability to maintain poise under pressure could be the difference.

Final Score: Miami 28, Notre Dame 24

Anirudh Kannan, Contributing Writer

Notre Dame and Miami may have undergone major roster transformations since the end of the 2024 season, but the rivalry between the two schools remains as heated as ever.

With a rainy evening on the forecast for this Sunday, their next encounter is sure to be won in the trenches.

The Fighting Irish arguably have the best running back in the nation with Jeremiyah Love, but Miami’s defensive line is more than formidable and has the potential to shut Love down. Another X-factor in this game is the play of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, who will make his college football debut this Sunday.

Ultimately, Miami’s ability to stop Love on the ground and Carr’s inexperience will be the two key deciding factors in this matchup as UM comes out on top.

Final Score: Miami 28, Notre Dame 23

Olivia Attalla, Contributing Writer

While Notre Dame is being favored for this game, UM will take the upset win.

Notre Dame has a stronger defensive line, but it won’t be enough to stop Miami’s relentless offense. The Hurricanes have built a great offensive line around their quarterback and can dominate the game from start to finish.

As long as Miami’s defense can limit ND’s scoring early in the game, the ’Canes should have enough cushion to hold on.

Either way, it’s gonna be a competitive, exciting game and the energy on Sunday night will be electric at Hard Rock Stadium.

Final Score: Miami 27, Notre Dame 24