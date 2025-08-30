Hurricanes volleyball falls short to Indiana in season opener

The Hurricanes’ volleyball team (0-1, 0-0 ACC) lost a close 3-2 game against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0, 0-0 B1G) on Friday night.

The Knight Sports Complex was packed for the team’s first official match of the 2025 season.

The Hurricanes tallied 57 kills, 33 digs, 13 blocks and 12 aces. Their loss came after a hard fought back-and-forth with the Hoosiers.

Offensively, junior Ava Carney led the team with 17 kills, respectively. On the defensive side, sophomore Logan Wiley had nine block assists and senior Naylani Feliciano recorded 13 digs.

Set one opened with a 4-0 start from Miami with Senior Dalia Wilson behind the serving line. The Hoosiers combated this quickly, eventually cutting the lead to 12-11.

However, redshirt sophomore Ariana Rodriguez and senior Flormarie Heredia Colon pushed back, recording kills to extend the Hurricanes to an 18-13 score. Miami ended the set with five consecutive points thanks to Heredia Colon’s two aces that ultimately handed the Hurricanes the first set, 25-18.

Indiana started the second set leading 4-2, trying to combat Miami’s set one win. The Hurricanes eventually took over the lead after a 4-0 run, making the score 8-5. The set stayed close, but after back-to-back blocks from Wiley to lead 19-15, the Hurricanes ended up dominating set two 25-17.

In the third set, Carney led the momentum, notching a block kill to lead Miami 9-8. The Hoosiers countered, but Heredia Colon’s seventh kill tied it up at 14-all. Miami came out of set three with the most kills all match, but Indiana eventually came out with the win, 25-19.

From then on Indiana controlled the match with a late surge of energy following their first set win.

The Hoosiers took an early 7-3 lead in the fourth set, but Miami was able to bounce back, notching yet another four-point run. Wilson then took back-to-back blocks to increase Miami’s lead 13-11.

However, it wasn’t enough, as Indiana forced a fifth set with the final score of 21-19.

The Hoosiers sustained their rhythm into the final set, taking complete control leading 10-3. While the Hurricanes tried to bounce back, they fell short with Indiana taking the fifth set 15-11.

Miami hopes to bounce back from this narrow defeat on Saturday as they face Ohio State following the Indiana vs. VCU match.