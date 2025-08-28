‘private music’ by Deftones is the final evolution of alt-metal: Music Review

American alt-metal band, Deftones, released their long-awaited tenth studio album, “private music,” on Aug. 22. After a five-year wait, fans finally got to hear Deftones’ most psychedelic, modern sound yet.

With sounds mirroring those of their four 2010s albums — “Diamond Eyes,” “Koi No Yokan,” “Gore,” and “Ohms” — “private music” is the final evolution of Deftones’ journey as a modern metal band.

In the build-up to the album’s release, Deftones released two singles, “my mind is a mountain” and “milk of the madonna.” Together, the two singles have amassed over 4.3 million views on YouTube and 27 million plays on Spotify.

The success of “my mind is a mountain” overshadows the other amazing songs that are on the album. While good on its own, songs like “infinite source” and “i think about you all the time” easily outmatch the single with their melodic vocals and creative riffs. “I think about you all the time,” especially, gives off the feeling of floating peacefully through space.

“Milk of the madonna,” however, stands extremely well on its own. With spiritual metaphors in its lyrics and a similarly holy melody and sound, it takes you to another dimension of listening. While “my mind is a mountain” may be overhyped, “milk of the madonna” definitely isn’t.

As the album hit the ears of fans worldwide, Deftones lead singer Chino Moreno reflected on how their music continues to attract young people even after an active period of almost 40 years.

“Having this whole new generation of eyes on us and more attention now than we’ve had in decades. So why not embrace it?” Moreno told the LA Times.

In fact, many people were surprised when Deftones announced more music. “I was very surprised the album came out,” Sebastian Quesada, a sophomore at Florida International University, said. “I didn’t think Deftones would release anything else after ‘Gore’ and ‘Ohms’ since they’ve been active for so long.”

For young Deftones fans, the announcement of “private music” was also a great opportunity to experience parts of music that aren’t so common anymore today: purchasing a record of the album.

“As a frequent listener of Deftones, Spotify gave me early access to purchase ‘private music’ as a record, which I did,” Jake Williams, a freshman at the University of Miami, said. “At first, I didn’t know what to expect and I wasn’t sure how it would hold up to their past music.”

But some eager fans were disappointed.

“This album was kinda mid,”Quesada said. “It felt too repetitive, too slow, and too boring. I needed more energy, everything sounded like a whole lot of nothing to me.”

However, other students felt the album was right up their alley. “I wasn’t sure how it would hold up to their past music,”Williams said. “Then I heard ‘my mind is a mountain’ and in that moment I felt like this band would never go out of style. The album was basically perfect.”

Many other fans which were eagerly awaiting the release of “private music” were satisfied with what they got. “Just, overall, I was very impressed,” Andres Robles, a sophomore at Rice University, said. “Deftones has been really consistent for so many years now. Every new album is an enjoyable experience.”

The most commercially successful songs so far are “my mind is a mountain” and “milk of the madonna”, which were released as singles prior to the album’s release. Other great, successful, and unique songs on the album include “i think about you all the time,” “infinite source” and “ecdysis.”

“‘Private music’ gave a nice mix of heavy and soft rock,” Williams said. “It also gave me eleven new songs to listen to, which honestly couldn’t have made me happier.”

Other songs, like “cut hands,” gave fans of the heavier Deftones music a taste of nostalgia. “I really like their aggressive songs,” Robles said. “So I liked songs like ‘cut hands’ because of its power and aggression, and it’s reminiscent of earlier Deftones and I thought that was cool.”

Now, post-release, fans don’t expect much more out of Deftones. “Unless they make another album like their first three, then I don’t want more,” Quesada said. “It just felt like a drag to listen to, they shouldn’t release more.”

Still, some of Deftones’ fans are still waiting for the finishing touches of their career, including a shelved album called “Eros,” which was some of their last work with late bassist Chi Cheng — though it’s likely to stay shelved, according to Moreno.

“I still want them to release a song called ‘Smile,’ off of that album,” Williams said. “I think if that was officially released it would be my number one listened to song. All around, I thought “private music” was amazing and I found something to like about every song.”

For now, though, “private music” will keep fans listening to Deftones for a long time. “I’ll probably change my opinion on my favorite song after a couple listens,” Robles said. “But even after the first time, it was very good, and very consistent with Deftones’ brand, and I’m happy with what we got.”

Rating: 8/10