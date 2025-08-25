One last shot: Carson Beck’s final stand

It’s late December 2024, Carson Beck and his Georgia Bulldogs are down three to Texas right before the half, looking to make a big play in the SEC Championship.

Beck drops back, scans the field – and then boom. A Longhorn edge rusher blindsides him, sending Beck crumpling to the turf in front of millions.

Many wondered whether that would be the last of Carson Beck as a collegiate quarterback, yet nine months later, he’s starting for the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium against old rival Notre Dame.

Beck’s story is one of patience, a story of triumph, a story of loss, and hopefully a story of redemption.

He began his collegiate career at Georgia in 2020, spending three seasons as a backup before bursting onto the scene in 2023. That year, he threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, leading the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season and a CFP semifinal berth.

Praised for his poise, efficiency, and low turnover rate, Beck led the SEC in passing yards and posted a 72.4% completion rate, lifting Georgia to wins over 4 ranked opponents, including Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Heading into the 2024 season, Georgia was favored by many to win the National Championship, Beck was a Heisman hopeful, and projected first-round pick. But the season didn’t unfold as planned.

All initially seemed well as Beck started his 2024 campaign strong, helping Georgia to a 3-0 start.

However, in week 4, Beck threw two costly interceptions in a 41-34 shootout loss to Alabama. A few weeks later, Beck looked uncomfortable against Ole Miss, unable to throw a touchdown as the offense stalled in another defeat. His overall season statistics dropped off, as he finished with 3485 yards, 28 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and his completion percentage dropped to 64.7%.

This is a steep drop off for a pocket passer who relies on precision, timing, and decision-making. And while these stats are not bad, they don’t quite measure up to the success he had the year prior. Still, Beck’s 2024 campaign had its bright spots. He led the Bulldogs to wins over No. 1 Texas, No. 18 Tennessee, and No. 14 Clemson before his season-ending ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury right before halftime against Texas in the SEC Championship.

Looking further into Beck’s 2024 down tick, he also lost key weapons from 2023 in Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers to the NFL draft entering the season. Beck’s 2024 position group did not live up to its potential either, as Georgia’s receivers led the nation in drops, and the Bulldogs had their worst rushing output in 20 years.

After the season-ending injury, Beck initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. But concerns about his draft stock and elbow health led to a change of heart.

On January 9th, he entered the transfer portal and stunned the college football world by committing to Miami just one day later.

With all of college football’s eyes on him, Carson Beck will look to follow in Cam Ward’s footsteps and lead the Hurricanes to a great season, which he is set up for perfectly.

Beck is stepping into UM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson’s system, which led the nation with 43.9 points and 537.2 yards per game in 2024.

Interestingly enough, the system helped propel QB Cam Ward to be a Heisman finalist and #1 overall pick in the NFL draft — positions which were expected to be held by Beck before the season.

He is also surrounded by fresh talent as the Hurricanes have 4 returning starters on the offensive line, including All-ACC tackle Francis Mauigoa. Moreover, Beck will be throwing to a revamped WR room and bolstered by a solid 1-2 punch at the running back position with bruiser Mark Fletcher and speedster Jordan Lyle lining up behind him.

With the group of weapons surrounding the veteran quarterback, Beck has the potential to lead the Hurricanes to a College Football Playoff berth.

Beck’s journey from being a backup to star, then from uncertainty to Miami has been one of the most polarizing stories of college football in recent memory.

Now, he has a chance to write his final chapter in Coral Gables, leading the Hurricanes in their quest to return to glory for the first time in over two decades. On Aug. 31, Beck will take the field at Hard Rock Stadium, facing off against Miami’s old rival Notre Dame to start his final ride.