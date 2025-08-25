Hurricanes dominate the Jacksonville Dolphins 1-0 despite weather delays

The Miami Women’s soccer team took a convincing 1-0 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins at Cobb Stadium on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a 55th minute goal by Brie Severns.

Coming off of a tremendous 4-0 victory against FAU, the Hurricanes looked to add another win to their record.

The team focused on smart defensive play during the first half, waiting to attack the Dolphins when the opportunity presented itself. UM’s back line, consisting of Jessica Kaye, Emilie Simpson, Sam Marella and Tori Grambo, worked hard to shift the field and hold a strong line.

In the 23rd minute of the game, an impressive shot by Sam Marella was saved by Jacksonville’s goalie. And despite being kept off the scoresheet, Miami kept the pressure up.

Midfielder Teegan Melenhorst made stand-out efforts to filter the ball and connect the back line to the forwards.

The first half came to an end with a score of 0-0, and was immediately closed out by a strong rain storm, moving both teams, along with the fans indoors as fast as possible.

After over an hour of rain delay, the Hurricanes took the field at a fast pace, looking to make an advance in the game.

Within just 10 minutes into the second half, midfielder Ciara Alarco drove to the corner then delivered a beautiful cross to Severns who struck the ball, one-touch, landing in the back of the net.

Severns, a transfer from Texas A&M, celebrated with her team after scoring her second goal of the season with the Miami Hurricanes.

Following the goal, the ’Canes continued to make advances but were unsuccessful. Still the constant pressure by Miami only means good signs for the Hurricane offense.

Even with the Dolphins fighting hard to even out the match, they were unable to score against the Hurricanes, ending the match with a victory of 1-0 for Miami.

The Hurricanes (3-1, 0-0 ACC) will continue their homestand as they take on Lipscomb on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cobb Stadium.