Hurricanes soar over FAU Owls in dominant 4-0 victory

Under the bright floodlights of Cobb Stadium on Thursday night, the Miami Hurricane soccer team dominated the FAU Owls in a 4-0 shutout.

Coming off of a 1-0 loss against UNC Asheville, the Hurricanes (2-1) returned to the field with a vengeance — and left entirely redeemed.

Going into halftime, the score was sitting at 1-0 after midfielder Crosby Nicholson made an impressive goal on FAU in the 30th minute. The crowd buzzed with electricity and Hurricane pride.

When the players returned to the field, the Owls were searching for an equalizer, but Miami’s defense never faltered. In the 51st minute, forward Brie Severns made the Hurricanes’ second goal of the night with an assist from midfielder Ciara Alcaron.

After being brought in for Moira Flynn in the first half, freshman Noelle Simmons immediately made her presence felt. The forward scored in the 62nd minute, furthering the Hurricanes’ lead to three.

The Hurricanes celebrate after junior midfielder Crosby Nicholson’s goal at Cobb Stadium on Aug. 21, 2025. Photo credit: Gus Aspillaga

With 21 minutes left in the second half, FAU was still searching for a lifeline as the score sat at 3-0. After a shot on goal from forward Hailey Santiago, Miami goalkeeper Atlee Olofson made a diving save and sent the ball back into the Owls’ territory.

In the 82nd minute, defender Eabha O’Mahony sealed the win with a brilliant strike that sent the ball flying over the owls’ goalkeeper’s head for Miami’s fourth and final goal. The Owls (0-2-1) showed great hustle, but in the end, were no match for the Hurricanes.

The match saw two yellow cards, one presented to FAU’s Michelle Horan in the 65th minute and the other to Miami’s Sam Marella in the 66th minute.

The Miami Hurricanes will be back at Cobb Stadium Sunday August 24th at 1:00pm to take on the Jacksonville Dolphins.