Conan Gray’s ‘Wishbone:’ Growing up, moving on, and making wishes

Conan Gray’s fourth studio album and latest release, “Wishbone,” is for everyone who has loved his music since the “Heather” days of his 2020 debut album “Kid Krow.”

Now, a couple of records later, Conan Gray returns to his roots with a newfound maturity. The 26-year-old’s vocals, once youthful with imperfection, are now more crisp and defined, a testimony to him finding his voice artistically and in life.

Addictive pop melodies make you want to instantly press replay initially. But give it a second listen and you’ll find that the lighthearted feeling has introspective lyrics that carry the weight of the singer’s heart.

In the 12-track album, Gray opens up about the bittersweet taste of romance, the complexities of family and the motions of growing up, many themes relatable to a variety of listeners.

The record opens with “Actor,” an immediate tone-setter for the rest of the songs. Upbeat, melodic, yet heavy and reflective, I don’t know if this song has a spot on my feel-good playlist or alongside melancholy songs to listen to on a rainy day. Maybe both.

Within the first seconds of track two,, “This Song,” I was reminded of “The Subway” by Chappell Roan. Though both songs have the same producer, the two still maintain unique sounds. “The Song”…

“Vodka Cranberry,” the second promotional single, puts the spotlight on Gray’s vocal range, with his high and low notes seamlessly intertwining into his signature sound.

A cross between indie, rock, and with even some hints of country, “Romeo,” the fourth track, reminds fans Gray isn’t just a name in pop music. The song alludes to Shakespeare’s famous “Romeo and Juliette,” as Gray navigates a “poisonous” love.

“My World” takes fans back into the world of “Found Heaven,” but the world sounds better now. Gray’s hit-making talents have doubled since “Found Heaven,” his [second?] album, came out. “My World” has the same 80s feel, but with an execution more fitting to his modern artistry.

He took an entirely experimental album and broke it down into qualities. Instead of applying every element into this project, he carefully selected a few from “Found Heaven,” some from “Superache” and some from “Kid Krow” to accompany the new of this album.

“Class Clown” shows us who Conan Gray is – the memories that molded and haunt him. If there’s one song on the album written for his therapist, it’s this one.

The acoustic guitar, gentle drums, and soft piano in the intro of “Nauseous” juxtapose the title. This song is an easy listen, like it deserves to be played in a quaint coffee shop down the street of a small town. It’s reminiscent of Lizzy McAlpine’s music and Harry Style’s debut album.

The passion in third-single “Caramel” drives the song. A creative acronym woven into the hook could be interpreted in multiple ways besides the given: “you’re caramel.” It’s an instant favorite for me.

“Connel” quiets things down as the album heads for the end. It’s an emotional, acoustic ballad, but two and a half minutes in, a drum unexpectedly kicks in to pick the pace back up into “Sunset Tower,” a more playful, indie-pop track. “Don’t tell me,” the singer repeats.

“Eleven Eleven” has some of the album’s most storytelling lyrics. It features the word “wishbone” and explains the title of the album eleven tracks in to keepfans on their toes.

The final track, “Care” leaves listeners on a high note, feeling like closure in song-form: sometimes healing, sometimes nostalgic, always complicated. Just because it’s over doesn’t mean you’re over it, and that’s okay.

Gray’s lyrics have always been a distinct, impressive quality of his music, but they never carry his songs. “Wishbone” follows this pattern, with straight-forward, yet poetic lyrics, like pages from his diary.

While this does significantly add to the rawness of the album, the instrumental choices and production set the overall tone for the record and progress the mood changes.

When he’s angry, the drums amplify, his vocals grow raspier like a deafening, freeing scream, and the tension escalates beyond the lyrics. In moments of self-reflection, the instruments quiet, and like Gray, the listeners are alone with their thoughts, leaving room to reflect.

Simply put, “Wishbone” works because of not just one aspect, but because of all of them. The way every lyric, vocal, guitar strum and kick-drum seams together is evidence that the album deserves any success to come its way.

Whether “Kid Krow,” “Superache,” or “Found Heaven” was your previous favorite album, “Wishbone” can be enjoyed by any Conan Gray fan. However, being a fan is key to appreciating the record.

Rating: 4.5/5