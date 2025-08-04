Success as a first-year commuter student

While it may seem like living on-campus is an important part of the college experience, more than 60% of the University of Miami student body commutes to campus. As a commuter, you are not alone in your experience, and can still be a successful and involved member of the UM community.

Here are some tips for how to make the most of your UM experience, commuter style:

Allow extra time when commuting

As a city ranked in the top five for worst traffic in the U.S., Miami traffic can be unpredictable. Therefore, it is ideal to leave for campus with plenty of time to spare, even when you may not think it is necessary.

In addition, getting familiar with the different parking zones at UM can help with navigating campus during your first days on campus and avoiding parking tickets.

A map of the Coral Gables campus and parking with the check-in location, the Lakeside Village Expo center, circled in red. Photo credit: University of Miami

For students utilizing the Metrorail or Metrobus to commute to campus, consider utilizing the 50% discount that students receive when purchasing a monthly digital pass.

Staying cool by hanging out inside in between classes

The Miami heat may be nice at times, but especially at the beginning of the academic year, sitting on a glider for extended periods of time may not be your idea of being comfortable.

Unsure of where to go in between classes? Consider the Shalala Student Center, located right in the center of campus. It includes various places to eat, tables and chairs along Lake Osceola, the 24-hour Kornspan Study Lounge and seating with views of the lake on each of its three floors.

Just a short walk from Shalala is the Whitten University Center (UC), a two-story building with ample seating space. Attached to Whitten UC is the Hurricane Food Court, with more meal options, ideal for long days on campus.

Join student organizations

Even though first-year commuter students are not living amongst their peers, there are still many ways to meet new people at UM. Apart from classes, UM has more than 290 organizations for students to get involved in.

Many of these organizations will be at Canefest, an event that will take place on Aug. 17, the last day of ‘Cane Kickoff in the Watsco Center. Students can meet with members of different organizations, ask questions and sign up for their email lists.

Two organizations on campus are specifically targeted toward commuter students. The Association of Commuter Students (ACS) is open to commuters of all years and costs $30 per semester or $50 per year.

Association of Commuter Students, Alma Mater Preliminary Competition Friday, October 29, 2016 Oliver Zaruba // Staff Photographer

ACS hosts social events and participates in university-wide programs such as Homecoming week and intramurals. In addition, they have lockers available for dues-paying members on a first come, first serve basis in their suite (Suite 210-C). For more information on how to get involved, visit @acs_um on Instagram.

The second organization, Commuter Council (CC) is specifically for first-year and transfer commuter students. CC is led by the Commuter and Transfer Assistant Team and meets weekly to plan events, often filled with food and activities, and to develop leadership skills.

Applications to join CC are open for the first two weeks of each semester. For more information and updates on the application process, visit @umcommutercouncil on Instagram.

Utilize UM’s commuter resources

For more individualized mentorship, all first-year commuters are assigned a Commuter Assistant (CA). CAs are students who help first-year commuters transition to college life. Students will meet their CA during ‘Cane Kickoff.

Forget something at home? Just visit the Commuter Corner, located in the Orientation & Commuter Student Involvement (OCSI) suite (Suite 203) in the Shalala Student Center. Here, students can find items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, and more.

For more commuter-specific information, visit OCSI’s Instagram @canestagram or reach out to your CA once you arrive on campus.