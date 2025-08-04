Setting the standard: Meet the U’s coaching greats

When you think of the football team at the University of Miami, Cam Ward or a legend like Ray Lewis might pop up in your mind. For baseball, you might think of Daniel Cuvet or Ryan Braun.

No matter the sport, there are great players but also the coaches who teach student-athletes on and off the field.

Here are some of the most influential coaches who have set foot at the U:

Jim Larrañaga, Basketball, 2011-24

Everyone in Coral Gables knows Coach L. From seeing him walking around campus to coaching in the Watsco Center, Larrañaga isn’t just a great coach but is also a great person.

Larrañaga was chosen to steer Miami basketball in the right direction in 2011, turning the program from mediocre to exceptional. It’s safe to say Coach L left a legacy at the U.

In his 13 years at Miami, Coach L led the Hurricanes to six NCAA tournament appearances, including four trips to the Sweet 16. 2022 and 2023 were Larrañaga’s best years, reaching the Elite Eight in 2022 and storybook Final Four run in 2023.

Larrañaga reached five 25-win seasons and eight 20-win seasons to become the winningest basketball coach at Miami. He finished his career with 255 victories at Miami put him 12th in ACC history.

Despite a tough end to his coaching career, the University of Miami will always be grateful for Coach L and what he did for the program.

Head coach Jim Larrañaga swings the net around following Miami’s Elite Eight win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

Ron Fraser, Baseball, 1963-92

Often called the “The Wizard of College Baseball,” Ron Fraser had an outstanding 30 year coaching career at the University of Miami. He was so influential that the university made a statue in his honor that is standing just outside the gates at Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park.

In his career, Fraser led Miami to 20 straight NCAA Regional appearances and 12 College World Series appearances. He led the Hurricanes to national championship victories in 1982, the program’s first, and in 1985.

With a career record of 1,271 wins and 438 losses, Fraser finished his career as the third most winningest coach in NCAA history and was named NCAA Coach of the Year four times.

Ron Fraser understood that the U was more than just a team, it’s a brand. From getting the Hurricanes on ESPN to developing the beloved Miami Maniac, Fraser turned the Hurricanes into one the best programs in college baseball.

Jimmy Johnson, Football, 1984-88

As most recently seen on FOX NFL Sundays, Jimmy Johnson had an illustrious coaching career in college football and the NFL.

After the Miami Hurricanes won the National Championship in 1983, the program had to find a new head coach as Coach Howard Schnellenberger left for another opportunity. The university decided on Jimmy Johnson, whom fans were skeptical about at the time. Coach Johnson turned Miami into a powerhouse over time in his five year stint from 1984-88.

The Hurricanes went 8-5 in 1984, an underwhelming performance following its national championship win the year prior. Everything changed after that. Johnson compiled a 52-9 record, setting school records in consecutive wins with 36, and consecutive road wins with 20. Johnson and the Hurricanes fell short of a national championship in 1986. In 1987, he led the team to a perfect 12-0 regular season record and defeated the Oklahmoma Sooners 20-14 in the national championship.

Johnson’s teams were known for their hard hitting mentality, showboating and trash-talking. The 80s was a great time to watch Miami Hurricanes football.

University of Miami Hurricanes head coach Jimmy Johnson is carried off the field after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 20-14 for the national title January 1, 1988. Photo credit: Rhona Wise

These coaches didn’t just win games, they built legacies. No matter the sport, the University of Miami holds itself to a higher standard, and its coaches like Larrañaga, Fraser and Johnson, who helped set that bar. Their influence will be felt for generations to come.