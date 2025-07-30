Top items every freshman needs to have in their dorm

When it comes to making your packing list for college, it’s easy to focus on clothes, school supplies and decorations to liven up your room. However, once you actually move in, you’ll quickly realize there are a few underrated essentials you will wish you knew to bring with you.

Lucky for you, TMH put together a list of the top items you don’t realize you need until you really need them.

Scissors

If you had any of your packages delivered directly to campus, scissors will be especially helpful for move-in day. From cutting open boxes and removing tags on clothing, you’ll be surprised at how often you need a pair of scissors. Just be sure to avoid a mental-breakdown-induced haircut after your first bad grade.

Medicine

About a month into my freshman year, just about everyone I knew was sick with the “freshman flu.” Whether it’s the inevitable illness, a cold, allergies or a random headache, having some over-the-counter medicine on hand will save you from a late-night CVS run.

Rolling laundry basket

Some floors in the residential colleges have their own laundry rooms, but about half of the floors do not. Even then, sometimes the floors with laundry rooms are so busy that you have no other choice but to try a different floor.

For this reason, a rolling laundry basket is a must. While the backpack style hampers are easier to clean since they can be tossed in with the rest of your clothing, rolling baskets will save your back from having to carry a wet pile of laundry to the nearest open dryer.

Over the door organizer

An over the door organizer can be an extremely helpful tool to save the limited floor space in your room. Things like shoes, snacks and cleaning supplies can be neatly organized over your door for easy access while helping your room feel less cluttered.

Bed risers

Bed risers are another great way to make the most out of your limited space. Adding risers to your bed can add up to two feet of storage, as per UM’s policy. This extra space is perfect for things like bins, luggage and anything else you won’t need to use every day.

Everyone’s dorm set up will look different, but these small additions can make a huge difference. Your future self will thank you when you’re organized, flu-free and not dragging your wet laundry up the stairs on your back.