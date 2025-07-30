Canelink 101: What every student needs to know

Let’s be real, no one teaches you how to use CaneLink. As an incoming freshman scrambling to enroll in classes, I was expected to learn it on my own.

The truth is, CaneLink can be confusing and daunting. The most stressful thing about being a UM student isn’t exams or classwork, it’s using the website.

Here are a few helpful tips for navigating CaneLink for enrolling in classes, checking financial aid and everything in between.

Class information

When searching for classes, the “Class Search” section can get overwhelming. Use as many filters when searching for classes as possible. This can be done by selecting the current term, searching for undergrad classes and choosing the subject of the class you want to find.

Additionally, selecting “show open classes only” will refine your search further for classes that have open seats.

Under the Class Information tab, Browse Classes, Course Catalog and Class Search are virtually the same.

Enrollment

When it comes time for registration, don’t wait for your assigned time and date to look for your classes.

Instead, use the shopping cart ahead of time to save you from the chance of your classes filling up before you hit enroll. It’s always a good idea to put additional classes in your shopping cart in case this happens.

Additionally, Schedule Builder is your best friend. It creates a mock schedule based on the classes in your shopping cart or enrollment. It will also notify you of any scheduling conflicts for the classes you have selected.

Using “Swap Classes” will save you from headaches when trying to change classes. This lets you keep your spot in the class you are already in, while trying to swap into another.

If the new class is full or has a scheduling conflict, the swap feature will keep your spot in your original class.

Holds

Check your CaneLink often for holds, as they can block you from registration or from accessing transcript.

Common holds are related to missing health forms, incomplete financial documents and not meeting with your academic advisor.

Holds will appear in the middle of the left side of the dashboard page.

Financials

Under the Financials tab, you can view current financial aid, accept or decline aid awards and view account balances.

You or your CaneLink proxy can also make payments directly on the Payments/Account Summary subtab.

More crucial tips

Don’t wait to use CaneLink until your registration time!

Practicing with the website for a week or two can help relieve stress and confusion for enrollment. The more familiar you are with the website before you actually need to use it, the smoother the process will go.

In the home page, you can use the navigate icon to schedule tutoring, counseling and academic advising appointments.

Additionally, Google Chrome generally works better with CaneLink. Avoid using Safari or other search engines.

Finally, bookmark the website. This will give you easy access when it’s crunchtime.

Mastering CaneLink is critical for a successful career at UM. Using these tips can better your understanding of the portal and help you avoid the stress that comes with registration and finances.

Start getting familiar today so you can save yourself tomorrow.