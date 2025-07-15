Freshman-friendly activities for your first semester

It’s no secret that freshman year can be daunting. However, as you get ready for orientation in just a few weeks, keep in mind how many fun activities are waiting for you in just your first semester on campus. And while it’s up to you how you spend your first year as a ‘Cane, there are some things that make the UM freshman experience complete.

Visit UM’s private beach

One of the unique perks of attending a school so close to the Atlantic is the free beach access. The Virginia Key satellite campus of the UM Rosenstiel School is located less than 20 minutes away from the Coral Gables campus. The location famously has a free private beach only for students. While it’s often overlooked, the beach is actually a great hangout spot for new students.

UM’s Hurry ‘Canes Shuttle provides free rides to the beach every Monday through Friday at various times throughout the day. Quiet and tucked away behind the campus, the private beach is a perfect escape from what can be an overwhelming time for many freshmen. It’s also perfect for students looking to avoid the big crowds that often flock to the famous South Beach.

Football games at Hard Rock Stadium

Another quirk of life at the U is the location of the football games. Home games are held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. With a seating capacity of more than 65,000 fans, the stadium is one of the biggest venues in South Florida, hosting concerts for big names like Beyonce and Taylor Swift. The Hurricanes also share this stadium with the NFL team the Miami Dolphins. The stadium’s large scale creates a larger-than-life experience for students attending their first college football game.

Since so many Miami natives and local fans of the Hurricanes attend the games, they have become a part of local culture and community bonding. While the stadium isn’t quite walking distance, the University provides free coach bussing to and from all home games. Lucky for you, The Miami Hurricane has the perfect UM student guide to Hard Rock.

Dining out in the city

One of the best things about being so close to an international city like Miami is the number of fine dining restaurants with flavors from all over the world. Freshmen at the U have the privilege of exploring these restaurants in their free time. For many, it’s considered a rite of passage to eat your way through the city before graduation. Some fan favorites for freshmen include Sexy Fish, Carbone and the brand new Casa Neos.

Whether you’re a local or coming from out of state, you will never be bored at UM. Whether you want to relax and unwind on the water or enjoy a glamorous night out, UM has all the opportunities you could want and more.