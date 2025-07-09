Letter from the editor

Fellow ’Canes,

Congratulations on joining the University of Miami community. I am thrilled to welcome you to our campus filled with sunshine, Cuban coffees, empanadas and dozens of opportunities. UM is truly a special place and your next years of college will be challenging and also incredibly rewarding. I have found that the hardest things I have done at UM have also been the most fulfilling and enjoyable.

Two years ago, I was moving into my freshman dorm and nervous, just like I imagine many of you are today. As an only child, I was especially clueless. So clueless, in fact, that I accidentally ordered a patio table umbrella to the UPS store instead of a regular hand-held umbrella. It is normal to have jitters and worry about whether you will like the dining hall, but I encourage you to put those worries aside and embrace the new experiences ahead of you.

Over the next six weeks, The Miami Hurricane, our student-led newspaper, will be sending you “First Impressions” newsletters every Tuesday and Thursday. These newsletters, thoughtfully put together by our staff, aim to familiarize you with some UM basics to help your college experience be the best that it can be.

In the meantime, I offer you three pieces of advice for your journey at the U:

Don’t be afraid to step off the beaten path. It is impossible to perfectly plan your college years, and you’ll miss out on incredible opportunities if you let yourself fixate on an arbitrary plan. I am pursuing a major in biochemistry and nutrition, yet I can confidently say that joining the newspaper is one of the best choices I have made at UM. No, journalism does not directly connect to my major, but that is okay. It is okay for your path to be non-linear.

Learn what you like. Miami is rich in food, fashion, music, sports and culture. UM is perfectly positioned near a huge city, the beach, the Everglades, the art district and the F1 track. Yes, you need to hit the books and advance yourself academically and professionally, but you should also spend time learning about yourself. Take the opportunities to discover what you are passionate about.

All you need is one person. Transitioning to college is hard, and there are times when you may feel alone — far from your family, your hometown friends and the comfort of your bedroom back home. I met three of my close friends on the first day of orientation in the assigned, major-based tour groups. Develop those relationships. Having one great friend who is there for you on a tough day does wonders in making you feel less alone and more connected to the ’Canes community.

College is going to come with a fair share of challenges as well as rainy moments (and yes, we get a lot of those in Miami), but your self-growth and the many sunny moments make the entire experience worth it.

Be proud of your journey and enjoy the experience. And, if you ever need some encouragement that you are on the right path, pick up a copy of TMH and read about your fellow classmates. One day, it may be you on the cover.

The Miami Hurricane staff and I are so excited to have you on campus and we can not wait to kick off the year with you.

As always, go ’Canes!

Katie Karlson

Editor-in-Chief

The Miami Hurricane